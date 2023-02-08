Innovator Conquers Event Scene in Austria with 360 Degree Videobox Platform
Alessandro Dimas who's been making headlines since2014 with his 360° video stratosphere flight, bungee jump with 360 cam on his head is back with 360VideoboxVIENNA, AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The days of visitors standing in line to take a picture at an event are a thing of the past, thanks to the rise of smartphones. But what if I told you that we have a device, or platform, call it Video Box, where one or more people can simply stand for 6 seconds, have a professional video made of them, speed up and slow down, and even play backwards to produce a high-resolution 10-second video, and send it to your phone via WhatsApp, SMS, or QR code a few seconds later, so you can post it on your social media channels right away.
As a service provider, I, Alessandro Dimas, rent out my Videobox for company parties, weddings, festivals, or events. The event organizer books the 360 Video Box, including support and a red carpet, and a video sharing station for a few hours, and their guests can make unlimited 360-degree videos of themselves during that time. The 360 degree videos can optionally include the logo of the event organizer as a viral and trendy advertising carrier.
Soon, the background will be changed server-side with the Green Box. We are currently working on a server-side conversion of the backgrounds, using special, previously defined animations, eg moon, beach, park, sky - with our 360 Dome, which is somewhat reminiscent of a small pavilion.
Our goal is to replace the old photo booth with the 360 videobox.
Examples: https://www.youtube.com/@360fotoboxmieten
Alessandro Dimas
Dimas Technologies GmbH
office@videobox.at
