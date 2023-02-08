Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,745 in the last 365 days.

Diamond Recovery Announces Partnership with Barstool Podcast Host Jersey Jerry

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Diamond Recovery Center, the preeminent recovery center on the East Coast, has a mission to help as many people suffering from addiction as possible, and have taken a big step forward by partnering with social media star, Jersey Jerry. Addiction is a complex illness that is very hard to overcome without the right support and resources. With commitment to creating a healing and nurturing environment, Diamond Recovery Center has helped thousands of people suffering from addiction get the help needed to with the aim of getting lives back on track.

An integral part of creating such a comforting environment is understanding the person's story and building a relationship. The Diamond team understands that to help create a lasting effect on people suffering from addiction, the Center must aim to help heal the person and not just the disease.

Jersey Jerry uses social media platforms as well as the Barstool podcast to spread awareness of mental illness and change the stigma around speaking about it.

With more than 150,000 followers across social media platforms, Jersey Jerry has built a loyal and passionate audience. As an ambassador for Diamond Recovery, Jerry and the Diamond team have a uniform goal of passionately helping people overcome illness with compassion and care.

Contact information:
Adam Multz
Phone: +1 (844) 909 2525
Email/Website: adam@diamondrecovery.com/https://diamondrecovery.com/what-sets-us-apart/

www.diamondrecovery.com
Getting to Know Jersey Jerry
https://www.barstoolsports.com/shows/29292434/friend-of-jerry

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153818

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Diamond Recovery Announces Partnership with Barstool Podcast Host Jersey Jerry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.