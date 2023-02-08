Pickcel's digital signage solution helps Amazon scale its product promotions on 120+ screens in various shopping malls
Pickcel Logo
Pickcel digital signage CMS dashboard
Pickcel's software allows Amazon India to publish dynamic promos & offers on Amazon mall kiosk displays, increasing brand awareness among urban shoppers.
From my observation, most businesses look for two things in any digital solution: simplicity & security. And that's what we prioritize at Pickcel.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the world's leading digital signage solution providers, Pickcel, is well known for its 'efficiency with technology' mantra. The brand has bagged another major success in mitigating a retail enterprise business challenge.
— Basudev Saha, CTO & Co-founder of Pickcel
This time their service beneficiary is the global retail giant Amazon.
The shopping malls in Indian cities receive an average daily footfall of 25,000 to 30,000 visitors. Therefore, it was no surprise that the online retail evolutionary, Amazon, started to deploy offline kiosks to promote Amazon products in the nucleus of these urban consumption.
The move towards digital screens was strategic for Amazon India, as it sought to overcome the challenges posed by its initial installation of kiosks with USB-led ads. While the kiosks were a good start, Amazon quickly realized that manually updating the screen content took a lot of work, leading to missed opportunities to promote offers and events dynamically. This prompted the retailer to deploy Pickcel's digital signage solution to manage its content.
Pickcel's cloud-based digital signage content management system (CMS) offers several advantages, including remotely accessing and managing all digital signage content from a single decentralized dashboard.
The CMS dashboard also provides a bird's eye view of all digital signage players in the network, with their real-time connectivity and sync status, allowing Amazon to monitor the efficacy of its digital signage campaigns and make necessary changes as needed.
"The best thing about our solutions is that it's simple. Simple but rewarding. From my observation, most businesses look for two things in any digital solution: simplicity & security. And that's what we prioritize at Pickcel," says Basudev Saha, CTO & Co-founder of Pickcel. He adds, "We are always working to simplify our solutions for ease of use. As for security, well, we recently achieved SOC-2 certification. I think that speaks volumes about our obsession with security."
Pickcel has been a game-changer for Amazon India. It has allowed the online retail giant to effectively amplify the product promotion of Amazon devices like Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo & Alexa. With the ability to update its promotions and offers on the fly, Amazon has reached a wider audience and increased its product visibility to the Indian mall hoppers.
Pickcel's signage CMS offers several other features that can make retail marketing a cakewalk for any business, especially for enterprises like Amazon, with a massive network of screens across different geographies.
A few such valuable features include:
- Content scheduling
- A suite of design tools, layouts, templates & more for easy content creation
- 60+ free apps & widgets to show QR codes, countdowns, live weather & news, social media feeds, etc.
- Generation of reports on screen uptime or downtime, media playback duration, etc.
- Custom device tagging & grouping that enables bulk publishing of content
- Multi-device compatibility to eliminate the need for any system migration before software installation.
- Advanced customizations and API integrations with third-party servers to pull data from systems like CRM.
About Pickcel:
Pickcel is a leading player in the global digital signage market, with a strong reputation for providing innovative solutions to clients across various industry verticals. The company has a vast portfolio of over 5000 clients worldwide, including prominent brands such as Mercedes, Etisalat, NEC, Unilever, Radisson Hotels, JW Marriott Hotels, and Decathlon.
The Pickcel software is a versatile and flexible solution that caters to all industries that rely on visual communication. Whether retail, advertising, corporate, banking and finance, education, healthcare, transport, hospitality, or any other sector, Pickcel's digital signage solution works wonders.
With offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA), Pickcel is well-positioned to serve clients from all over the world. In addition, the company offers attractive white-label and reseller programs and is actively seeking partners in the North American region to expand its reach even further.
Akash Ranjan
Pickcel Digital Signage
+1 916-659-6965
contact@pickcel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn