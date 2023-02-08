Submit Release
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $3.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $3.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Alset Inc. AEI.

About Alset Inc.

AEI is a diversified company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, AEI's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alsetinc.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/738573/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-38-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-Alset-Inc-NASDAQAEI

