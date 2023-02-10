Talented 13 Year Old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks' Lands The Sweetest Fashion Gig
It's Another Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good congratulates talented 13 year old NJ girl 'Books and Looks;' who landed the sweetest creative writing gig 'Fashion Loves Freedom.'
Every month, 'Books and Looks' will write a 'Fashion Review or Do a Sweet Fashion Interview.'
Girls on the sweet creative writing gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls are mentored and earn Beauty, Dining, and Shopping Gift Cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “I hire only the most talented creative girls for The Sweetest Gigs!”
'Books and Looks' has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years, she completed 'Girls Design Tomorrow' (Summer Fashion Program Sponsored By Recruiting for Good), Leads 'We Dance for Good' (Community Gig), and is Our Resident Designer for 'This Tee is Good.'
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!
