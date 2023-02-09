[2-8-2023] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Alfia Weight Loss Capsules, a product promoted and sold for weight loss on various websites including, https://alfia.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Alfia Weight Loss Capsules contain sibutramine. Sibutramine is a controlled substance that was removed from the market in October 2010 for safety reasons. The product poses a threat to consumers because sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or heart rate in some people and may present a significant risk for people with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, or stroke. This product may also interact, in life-threatening ways, with other medications a consumer may be taking.

Health care professionals and patients should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of products marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, or body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

Please refer to the links below for more information:

Tainted Weight Loss Products

Dietary Supplements