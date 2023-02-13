Mighty Joshua plans Charlottesville Homecoming and Recording Session during Black History Month
Reggae artist Mighty Joshua hosts an intimate morning salutation for media and industry professionals at Mountainside Studio on Sunday, February 19th.RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reggae artist Mighty Joshua is carving out some time to reconnect with nature and the community where he grew up while on a music retreat nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The vocalist and percussionist booked a two-day recording session at Mountainside Studio tucked into a forested area near downtown Charlottesville. Mighty Joshua is hosting an intimate morning salutation for media and industry professionals from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, February 19th.
Space is limited, media and industry attendees please RSVP online.
Photo opportunities are available and the press is invited to capture footage of Mighty Joshua and ensemble players in the studio space during the special media meet and greet. Onsite interviews are available during this window and also by appointment at other times throughout the weekend. Virtual interviews before and after are possible with email coordination for advance scheduling during Black History Month.
Mountainside Studio proprietor James McLaughlin built out the facilities to specifications designed by renowned acoustic architect John H. Brandt. As a recording engineer, producer, and drummer, McLaughlin understands the importance of having an environment conducive to creativity and is proud to provide access to top-notch audio and video production facilities. Mighty Joshua [@mightyjoshua] has deep ties to Charlottesville and finds solace in coming home, be it playing music or visiting family, the emotional bond is inspiring. He is returning for a fundraiser at Potter's Craft Cider on April 2nd, benefiting Makindu Children's Program, an organization he has been part of for more than 15 years. The event will feature Kenyan inspired cider flavors and proceeds go towards supporting an orphanage at the Makindu Children’s Centre (MCC) in Kenya.
Mighty Joshua has opened for several high-profile reggae acts including Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Culture w/ Kenyatta Hill, Akae Beka, the Meditations, and the Itals. Earlier this month, Joshua commemorated Bob Marley's birthday in Jamaica, revisiting roots with a stop in Kingston and the iconic Nine Mile neighborhood while celebrating the legend's life with locals and members of the Marley family. This year the international recording artist is breaking into a new territory in the U.S. Southwest with a performance in Texas at Austin Reggae Fest alongside headliners The Skatalites, Jesse Royal, and Inner Circle on April 21 - 23, 2023. Mighty Joshua and company will make stops in other cities as part of the southern leg of the tour including world-famous music destination New Orleans. Performance dates TBA, check mightyjoshua.com for details.
