According to CMi Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 610 Mn By 2030

The Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market was estimated at USD 425 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 610 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.
Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market: Overview
An innovative solution known as eyelash enhancing serum combines strengthening, conditioning, moisturizing, and lash enhancement components to maintain and enhance the overall appearance of eyelashes. There are several temporary lash-lengthening products on the market, including mascara and artificial eyelashes, but there has also been an increase in eyelash serums, which promise to strengthen and grow those small hairs. These eyelash boosters have gained popularity due to their useful characteristic, which transforms unattractive, sparse, and frail eyelashes into lovely ones by the straightforward application of serums to the eyelash area.
Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market: Growth Drivers
The e-commerce business is growing rapidly across North America as a result of rising smartphone use and high internet penetration. Platforms for online sales make goods easily available. This forces the suppliers of eyelash enhancers to provide their goods through online sales channels, which would enable them to increase their individual consumer bases. People are taking care of their personal hygiene, including the health of their eyes and eyelashes, on their own due to the do-it-yourself (DIY) philosophy.
As a result, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people turned to internet shopping for both necessary and supplemental items, such as eyelash enhancers. Additionally, in the US in 2020, the online channels for beauty items recorded a growth of 5.6%, whilst the growth of the offline channels decreased by 1.2%. As a result, the market is growing due to the surging availability and sales of eyelash-enhancing agents on e-commerce platforms.
Madarosis is a sign of several illnesses, including severe bodily illnesses and dermatological conditions. For the health of the eyes, it is important to prevent hair loss from eyebrows and eyelashes, which shield the eyeball from tiny foreign objects and the bony ridges above the eyes, respectively. Both also have important cosmetic purposes. Regardless of gender, the illness is prevalent in humans and is more frequently encountered in older persons. Eyelid inflammation is referred to as blepharitis. Blepharitis can be brought on by several illnesses and circumstances.
The prevalence of blepharitis may range from 37.0% to 50.0%, according to several findings in the literature, and it most frequently affects females over the age of 50. Due to the rising occurrence of these eye inflammations, there has been an increase in the demand for eyelash products. Patients with blepharitis receive eyelash boosters like biotin as part of their treatment. Additionally, herbal treatments provide efficient and less disruptive substitutes for eyelash extensions. Thus, rising incidences of eye inflammation such as blepharitis and madarosis are boosting the growth of the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market size was valued at around USD 425 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 610 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Eyelashes enhancing agents are cosmetics that nourish and help eyelashes grow longer and thicker. These products are made up of different nutrients that support healthy lash growth.
D) Women choose eye care products over all other types of cosmetics and skin care. The most popular face and eye care items include mascara, serums, eyeliners, and kohl (kajal).
E) The prevalence of eye inflammations, including madarosis and blepharitis, is rising, which is fueling a modest growth in the market for eyelash-enhancing products worldwide.
F) Developments and sales of eyelash-enhancing goods have been influenced by the growing effectiveness and wide range of solutions that enable the strengthening of brittle and lifeless eyelashes.
Regional Landscape
Due to the presence of key market competitors, rising demand for eyelash enhancers, and high healthcare costs, North America account for a sizable portion of the market. The region’s residents are health sensitive, which raises the cost of healthcare. The need for more sophisticated and superior eyelash-enhancing agents has grown as a result of efforts to raise the quality of cosmetic items. Moreover, eyelash loss is a side effect of using too many anti-cancer medications.
The region with the highest rate of growth for eyelash enhancement products is Asia-Pacific. The expansion of this market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the rising demand for superior eyelash-enhancing products, quickly advancing cosmetic technology and the availability of a sizable opportunity pool.
Key Players
L’Oréal Paris
Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC.
Allergan
Athena Cosmetics, Inc.
Grande Cosmetics LLC.
Roden and Fields
Beauty Essentials
Skin Research Laboratories
Lashfactor London
Lancer Dermatology
Boss Biological Technique Ltd.
The Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market is segmented as follows:
By Application
Eyelash Nourishment
Eyelash Repair
Others
By Type
Prescribed
Non-prescribed/OTC
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
