According to CMi Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 610 Mn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market was at US$ 425 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 610 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market was estimated at USD 425 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 610 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights