Hickory Sands Chardonnays from Robert Clay Vineyards Win Big at 2023 SFC Wine Competition in Highest Price Category

Robert Clay Vineyards' Hickory Sands Chardonnays Stand Out at 2023 SFC Wine Competition, Winning Multiple Awards in the Highest Price Bracket
Medaling against some of the best Chardonnays in the world, produced in the heart of California wine country, is no small feat.”MASON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Clay Vineyards, a family-owned winery in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, has made waves in the wine world with its recent win of four Silver medals in the highest price category for Chardonnay at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The competition, known for its rigorous judging process and featuring the best wines from North America, is considered one of the region's most prestigious and well-respected wine competitions in the country.
This achievement is all the more impressive considering that out of the 40 medals awarded in this category, Robert Clay Vineyards won 10% of them, including medals for filtered and unfiltered Chardonnays across three separate vintages. This consistency across vintages showcases the winery's commitment to producing high-quality, handcrafted wines, and highlights the exceptional growing conditions of this Hickory Sands vineyard, which provides the perfect soil profile for the Chardonnay grapes.
Competing against some of the most prestigious Chardonnay producers in the industry, such as Auteur, V. Sattui, J. McClelland, and Sonoma Cutrer, Robert Clay Vineyards has proven that Texas can hold its own. The winery's Chardonnays were praised for their complexity and balance, with the judges noting the wine's rich flavors and aromas, crisp acidity, and long finish.
"We are truly honored to have received this recognition from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition," said Dan McLaughlin, the owner, grower, and winemaker of Robert Clay Vineyards. "Medaling against some of the best Chardonnays in the world, produced in the heart of California wine country, is no small feat. Premium-priced chardonnay is one of the toughest categories. The fact that we were able to win 10% of the medals in the highest price category for Chardonnay, both filtered and unfiltered, is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we are grateful for this recognition."
Robert Clay Vineyards is now accepting orders for their award-winning Chardonnays, available through their first wine allocation. The winery produces three single barrel lots from each vintage of their Estate Chardonnay, two unfiltered and one filtered. For those sensitive to sulfites--Lot #1 of the 2021 vintage also has no added sulfites. Visit the wineries website to sign up for the allocation. They also offer a variety of other award-winning wines, including reds, whites, and sparkling wines, all made from grapes grown on the Estate.
Visitors to Robert Clay Vineyards can experience a Private Tasting with Dan McLaughlin, the winemaker, by appointment. For those who prefer a more spontaneous visit, the winery also accepts walk-in tastings on days when the tasting room is open. Hours of operation can be found on their website.
About Robert Clay Vineyards
Robert Clay Vineyards is a family-owned winery located in Mason, Texas. The winery focuses on producing high-quality, handcrafted wines using grapes grown on the property.
