Detectives Seize More Than 93 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills Following Tucson Search Warrant

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) served a search warrant in the area of South 6th Avenue and East Ajo Way in Tucson. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking.

While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:

93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills

2.9 pounds of methamphetamine

0.56 pounds of heroin

Two vehicles

$6,593 in cash

Two rifles

One stolen handgun

152 rounds of ammunition

Daniel Chavez Chan, 40, of Eloy, and Victor Bracamonte Miranda, 41, of Tucson, were booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and weapons misconduct.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl seized is approximately $2 million.