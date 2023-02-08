Advisory Committee on Rules of Evidence Agenda - 2-10-23

VERMONT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON THE RULES OF EVIDENCE

AGENDA

Friday, February 10, 2023

2:00 PM via TEAMS

1. Call to Order

2. Minutes from October 28, 2022 Meeting

3. Committee Membership (Corbett)

4. Old Business

a. Rule 807 (Corbett). After promulgation of our amendments to Rule 807, Justice Eaton and Emily Wetherell brought to my attention that we failed to address one of the public comments, which had recommended that sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult be added to the list of eligible offenses. At issue is whether we wish to consider a further amendment to the rule for that purpose.

b. Lawyer Referral Privilege (Marsh). In 2017, the committee considered a proposed evidentiary privilege for communications with non-attorneys employed by lawyer-referral services. Both the ABA and the VBA recommended amended evidentiary privileges to cover this situation. Next step is for a VBA presentation about the need for the privilege and about proposed language that addresses the identified problem.

c. Restyled Rules (McAndrew). Karen McAndrew has prepared a draft restyling of the Vermont Rules of Evidence to eliminate the use of gendered pronouns and assumptions. The draft is circulated for this meeting. Proposed action item is a motion to submit the amendments to the Vermont Supreme Court as a proposed rule.

d. Rule 615 (Corbett). A proposed amendment to the federal rules would clarify that trial courts have the authority to issue orders that extend beyond the courtroom, including orders having the effect of prohibiting sequestered witnesses from obtaining access to trial testimony. Next step is to consider further this proposed amendment for adoption in Vermont, as well as whether further amendments may be needed to clarify the authority of judges conducting remote evidentiary hearings. Corbett and Rushlow have volunteered to propose language for consideration, but the proposed language is not ready for this meeting.

5. New Business

a. Standardizing Effective Dates of New Rules (Corbett). Allan Keyes, reporter for the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Civil Procedure, has asked our committee for our view as to a proposed standardization of the effective date of new rules so that, ordinarily, all rules be promulgated on at least 60 days’ notice for effect on January 1 or July 1 of each year. The proposed action item is to develop and transmit a response to the query.

6. Public Comment

a. Rule 804a (Corbett). A public comment has been raised about whether Rule 804a should be amended to reflect the existence of the family division (the rule was written prior to the creation of the family division, and references in the rule to civil proceedings have reportedly been interpreted as excluding the family division). If sufficient interest exists, the proposed action item could be to invite the commenter to present on the matter at the next meeting.

7. Adjournment

IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE EMAIL

dickson.corbett@vermont.gov

FOR A VIDEOCONFERENCE LINK