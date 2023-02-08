Submit Release
Schools across Vermont receive apparent hoax threat calls

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Schools across Vermont receive apparent hoax threat calls

Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, local law enforcement assist in response

 

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023) — Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont are receiving calls reporting shootings at local schools. At this time, none of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes.

 

The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers and appear to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats, and other violent events that have proved to be unfounded.

 

The Governor’s Office, Agency of Education, Department of Public Safety, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local law-enforcement agencies are actively engaged in the response to these calls.

 

Further information will be available at a news conference expected to be held later today at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office at the Statehouse in Montpelier. Details of the news conference will be released as soon as they are available.

 

Schools across Vermont receive apparent hoax threat calls

