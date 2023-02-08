Dawn Madahbee Leach Recipient of the 2023 Business Lifetime Achievement Award From CCAB

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce that Dawn Madahbee Leach, a member of the Company's board of directors, received the 2023 Business Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (“CCAB”).



CCAB’s Business Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a First Nations, Inuit, or Métis person whose business leadership has made a substantive contribution to the economic and social well-being of Indigenous people. It was the jury’s unanimous decision to recognize Dawn Madahbee Leach, a respected international Indigenous business leader with CCAB’s national award. Through her work with the National Indigenous Economic Development Board, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, she continues to be integral to Indigenous economic development in Canada.

NioBay’s board members and employees send their congratulations to Dawn Madahbee Leach for her dedication in advancing economic development in Indigenous communities across Canada.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay is a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus. The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Quebec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a readily available, reliable, soft metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them smarter and lower environmental impacts, while also delivering other benefits like better performance, improved safety and increased value.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.

Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., MPM

President & CEO

jsdavid@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com