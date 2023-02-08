Quantum Xchange Launches Partner Program to Give Managed Connectivity Providers and Networking-as-a-Service Vendors Competitive Advantage

Program Designed to Bring Quantum-Safe and Crypto-Agile Capabilities to Next-Generation Network Infrastructures

Quantum Xchange, delivering the future of encryption with its crypto-agile management platform, today announced the launch of the Phio Partner Program (P3) aimed at managed connectivity providers, networking-as-a-service vendors, SD-WAN and VPN original equipment manufacturers (OEM), managed security service providers (MSSP), and other value-added resellers (VARs) servicing the network infrastructure market.

5G, digital transformation, the hybrid work environment, and the proliferation of Internet-connected devices, have organizations replacing legacy, appliance-based, hub-and-spoke networking architectures with transformational Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures that can better support the work-from-anywhere enterprise, the movement of critical applications to the cloud, and the provisioning of secure network services. In this new networking environment, where critical data flows freely from headquarters, to branch offices, the data center, and to the cloud, bringing quantum-safe security to every data link, interconnect, VPN tunnel, and endpoint is an attractive differentiator.

Quantum-safe encryption and crypto-agility are not common features of existing network infrastructure, SD-WAN or VPNs. Vendor agnostic and platform independent, Phio TX from Quantum Xchange can easily integrate with any infrastructure to instantly upgrade these technologies with quantum-safe encryption while further modernizing the implementations with cryptographic policy control and management capabilities. The patented and FIPS 140-2/3 validated technology brings cryptography out of the data path. This gives providers of managed connectivity a convenient and easy-to-use crypto control plane for their customers.

"Critical applications are now hosted and accessed from anywhere, anytime, using any device and connection," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "These next-generation, software defined networks require equally agile, diverse, and resilient cryptography to protect data end-to-end now and in the quantum future. Bundling Phio TX with branch connectivity, managed SD-WAN, or VPN allows our partners to demonstrate their cybersecurity excellence and vision and that they are an organization with customer trust, business resiliency, and network stability top-of-mind."

Leveraging Quantum Xchange's innovative technology and managed services, secure networking and connectivity providers can generate new revenue streams that are agile, secure, and responsive to consumer preferences. Further benefits of the P3 partner program include:

Deal registration and qualified lead delivery

Sales and technical enablement with certifications

Tiered program levels with corresponding discounts

Co-marketing programs and funds

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for protecting data today and in the quantum future. Its award-winning, crypto-agility management platform, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), removes the single points of failure common with modern-day encryption practices and leverages the essential characteristics of next-generation cryptographic security: out-of-band key delivery, quantum entropy, software stack redundancy, key mixing, and a collection of current and post-quantum algorithms. Customers can embrace crypto agility, diversify risk, and implement crypto policy control and management with no bumps in the wire, no latency, no new hardware on the critical path. To learn more about future-proofing your data from whatever threat awaits, watch the explainer video and visit QuantumXC.com for the latest company news and events.

