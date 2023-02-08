Web Scale IT Market To Reach USD 2.93 Billion With a CAGR of 18.53% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Web Scale IT Market Analysis By Solution, By Services, By Providers - Forecast 2030" valuation is poised to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2030, registering an 18.53% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global web scale IT market report include:

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Nutanix Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.)

Rackspace Inc. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Scale computing Inc. (U.S.)

Nexenta Systems Inc. (U.S.)

SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.)

Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.)

Facebook Inc. (U.S.).

Web Scale IT Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Web Scale IT Market Size by 2030 USD 2.93 Billion Web Scale IT Market Growth 18.53% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The increasing dependence on Web-scale IT support of several industries around the globe has doubled the need for Web-scale IT.

Drivers

Growing Need for Cloud Computing among Businesses to Boost Web Scale IT Market

An increase in company demand for cloud computing to reduce infrastructure expenses and allow them to focus on their core competencies will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Increasing Use in Social Media to offer Robust Opportunities

The increasing use of web scale IT in social media, swift consciousness regarding the perks of web-scale IT and rise in broadband customers will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Restraints

Cyber Security Concerns to act as Market Restraint

Cyber security concerns, risk of migrating sensitive data to new cloud approaches from traditional approaches, and shortage of technological infrastructure may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Availability of Performance and Capacity Management Skills to act as Market Challenge

The availability of performance and capacity management skills for the horizontally scaled architecture and threat of losing highly confidential data may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global web scale IT market is bifurcated based on solution, service, and providers.

By solution, analytics will lead the market over the forecast period. The expansion of this market is being driven by various data collection provisions and web scale IT improvements. Analytical services are being used by smaller businesses, which is another element fueling this market's expansion. It is employed for the identification, explanation, and dissemination of significant data patterns. It also involves using data patterns to make smart decisions. Analytics, which depends on the concurrent application of computer programming, statistics, and operations research to quantify performance, can be useful in sectors with a wealth of recorded information. Numerous industries, including marketing, management, finance, online systems, information security, and software services, may benefit from analytics.

By service, consulting and IT will domineer the market over the forecast period. Software defines web-scale data centers as a collection of creative concepts developed by service providers and IT vendors and put into practice using cloud technologies. Due to effective and fast connectivity, businesses in the web-scale IT sector create their own versions of solutions employing advanced technology and complex operating systems. It aids clients in evaluating various technological strategies and, as a result, in coordinating those strategies with their business or process strategies. These services provide strategic, architectural, operational, and implementation planning to assist customers' IT initiatives.

By providers, the web scale IT market is segmented into content providers, internet service providers, and marketplace builder.

COVID-19 Analysis

During the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been an increase in demand for web-scale IT. However, it is anticipated that this necessity would be hampered by the decrease in IT expenditure budgets brought on by the global full/partial lockdowns. Global firms have suffered significant losses as a result of the lockdowns. The lockdown that has been imposed in many nations throughout the world to stop the epidemic's spread has restricted public gatherings at international events, concerts, theatre performances, and music festivals, which is slowing the market's expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America to Steer Web Scale IT Market

Throughout the projection period, the North America area is anticipated to have significant expansion. The largest market share in North America is predicted to come from the United States. The U.S. has the greatest market for cloud services, so there are many potential for web scale IT in these areas. The large demand for cloud solutions across US industrial and marketing channels fuels the expansion of the North American area of the global web scale IT industry. Additionally, the existence of significant players in nations like Canada and the United States will further influence the regional market growth throughout the expected timeframe. The increasing demand for cloud solutions across American manufacturing systems and marketing channels is blamed for the growth of the web-scale IT sector in North America. Additionally, the existence of significant players in nations like Canada and the United States will further influence the regional market growth throughout the expected timeframe. Because more cloud-based services are being used by production systems and distribution channels, North America is anticipated to be the market with the largest profit contribution.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Web Scale IT Market

Due to the expanding number of cloud providers in this region, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to have the second-fastest growth rate in 2021. As the cloud service providers get ready to increase their presence in this area, adoption of web-scale IT is on the rise. Due to the high level of service quality, Asia Pacific will have a sizable market share with Europe. Included among the major players in the web-scale IT sector are Rackspace, Netflix, Google, Facebook, & Amazon. By combining their portfolios to defend against bundled attacks, other companies including CSC, IBM, Cisco, Lockheed Martin, Allen Hamilton, Booz Northrop Grumman, Symantec, Sophos, and McAfee are expected to offer cutting-edge cyber solutions at competitive pricing.

Due to increased investment by major players like Rackspace business, Joyent Cloud and VMware limited in modernizing cloud-based services in the international zone, the web-scale IT market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand quickly. The need for various software-based services has also increased in significant developing nations; for instance, India and China are anticipated to lead expansion in a number of web-scale IT markets in various Asia-Pacific areas.

