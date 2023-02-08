Submit Release
Datacubed Health Announces New Board Member, Mark Blumling

New York, New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacubed Health, a leading eClinical technology company, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Blumling to its Board of Directors. 

Mark brings a wealth of experience from the life sciences and biotechnology industries, most recently as CEO, President, and Founder at Headlands Research, an international clinical trial site organization.  He has devoted his career to improving population health and patient outcomes. Mark's career began at SmithKline Beecham, where he was involved with creating and developing new business ventures. Subsequently, Mark was the Founder and COO of Hyperion Therapeutics, CEO of Relevare Pharmaceuticals, and CEO and Co-Founder of Genos.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our Board," said Brett Kleger, CEO of Datacubed Health. "His expertise in the life sciences, big data, and biotechnology, coupled with his passion for improving patient outcomes, make him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to innovate and drive growth."

Having held leadership positions at several healthcare, life sciences, and pharmaceutical organizations, Mark deeply understands the challenges and opportunities in these industries. He is excited to bring his experience and insights to Datacubed Health and help the company continue to make a positive impact on the healthcare industry.

"I am honored to join the Datacubed Health team and am excited to contribute my experience and insights to the company's mission of advancing access to healthcare through innovative clinical technology solutions," said Mark Blumling.

About Datacubed Health

Datacubed Health is a pioneering patient engagement and data collection company dedicated to advancing access to healthcare for everyone, everywhere. Datacubed applies individualized smartphone solutions for the capture of ePRO and eCOA data, passive data collection, instrument delivery, wearables, and environmental sensors. Focusing on life sciences, Datacubed Health offers software and services based on behavioral science to improve patient retention and compliance, resulting in better patient outcomes and more rewarding clinical experiences.

For more information, please visit www.datacubed.com


Jillian Tygh
Datacubed Health
2672543997
jillian.tygh@datacubed.com

