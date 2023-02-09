Stop Gold IRA Fraud With These “19 Essential Rollover Facts For 2023” By CGE
Investors lose millions annually however, gold IRA fraud can be eliminated with just 5 minutes worth of consumer education.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official Certified Gold Exchange 2023 guide to gold and silver IRA rollovers is now available.
— CGE, INC CEO John Halloran
This comprehensive guide outlines the essentials investors need to know before investing so they can successfully complete a self directed gold or silver IRA rollover without being taken advantage of.
The Free "19 Essentials" guide is an online format with no download or registration required.
It covers the basics of how to rollover or transfer a 401(k) or a traditional IRA to a self directed account. And also includes the fee schedules for the 12 most popular gold IRA custodians approved by the IRS.
More importantly, it gives investors insight into the most costly mistakes and scams other dealers use to defraud the public. The 3 most common scams include:
● Dealers offer "free" gold or silver if you buy your metals from them. These promotions are typically offered by companies that overcharge you to cover the cost of the so-called "free" metals.
● "Best Gold IRA Companies 2023" paid affiliate reviews. Third party websites will promote a list of the "Best Gold IRA Companies 2023", but what investors don't know is that they are paid affiliates for the sites they are promoting. If you choose your gold IRA provider from one of these sites, they'll receive a chunk of your IRA. This is one of the biggest mistakes investors make.
● Falling for a zero custodian fee promotion. Custodians charge fees, that's how they stay in business, but some dealers will entice you to work with them by offering you a zero fee account. What they don't tell you is that they're paying the fees themselves with proceeds from selling you overpriced metals.
Besides the three scams above, investors should also be aware of the product they are being offered. Reputable dealers will generally sell you a common, well known coin. Overpriced dealers, however, will attempt to sell you obscure or "premium" coins that can't be easily price checked.
As Pat Collins of CGE says, "Watch out for a company trying to sell you a few low cost popular coins like Eagles or Maple Leafs, but the bulk of your purchase is obscure ‘premium’ coins you've never heard of.”
About the Certified Gold Exchange Inc. CGE is a large volume discount gold and silver exchange based in Fort Worth, Texas. We have been serving licensed dealers since 1992 and the public since 2001. With over 30 years in business, we are only one of three firms that have never had a complaint by a paying customer. We also offer a PriceMatchPlus Guarantee with every purchase.
