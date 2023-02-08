Wafels & Dinges announces: Our Grand Opening of 392 Columbus Ave on February 11th, 2023, Free Wafels from 2 to 4
"This is our 1st stand alone location that will join with our 7 kiosk's throughout the NY Metro Area"NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical PR: Wafels & Dinges founded in NYC in 2007 with the purchase of an Old 1968 Chevy truck painted yellow and parked on a busy corner in SoHo to offer New Yorkers the first Liege waffle.
From these humble beginnings Wafels & Dinges continues to expand their deliciousness with an 8th location in NYC their first standalone, across from the new wing of the American Museum of Natural History. Along with making the best wafels, it is rumored that we sell the best cup of hot chocolate in the city.
Wafels & Dinges has several NYC locations at Bryant Park, Herald Square, Flatiron district, Brooklyn NY, Urban Space Union Square and The Edge at Hudson Yards. (Yes, we still have our mobile trucks upgraded of course) , 2 locations in Colorado and 1 in Minnesota at Mall of America.
We offer nationwide shipping along with a catering program.
Founders Thomas DeGeest & Rossanna Figuera invite you to join them for the Grand Opening of our 392 Columbus Ave location across from the new wing of the Museum of Natural History.
https://wafels.com/
