MACAU, February 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for October - December 2022 decreased by 1.0% over the previous period (September - November 2022), at 247.2. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (247.1) and Taipa & Coloane (247.6) fell by 1.2% and 0.2% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (264.9) went down by 1.0% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (256.8) and Taipa & Coloane (297.2) dipped by 1.2% and 0.2% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old decreased by 0.8% and 0.4% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 1.6%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (287.0) stayed flat over the previous period.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 0.5% and 0.3% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over went up by 0.1%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dropped by 3.0%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.1%.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.3% from the third quarter. The indices for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units fell by 1.2% and 2.1% respectively.

In 2022, the overall average residential property price index decreased by 4.8% year-on-year to 254.0. The indices for existing residential units (271.5) and pre-sale residential units (298.0) dropped by 5.3% and 0.1% respectively year-on-year.