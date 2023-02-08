600,000 consumers in Moldova receive energy subsidies thanks to EU support

A total of 600,000 consumers have benefitted from energy bill compensation thanks to EU financial assistance to Moldova, the European Union Delegation to Moldova has announced.

The EU has also contributed to the development of the compensatii.gov.md platform through which Moldovan citizens can apply for compensation.

Thanks to the European Union and United Nations Development Programme, more than 300,000 consumers know how to apply measures to reduce energy consumption.

In the last few months, Moldova has received budgetary support of over €150 million to overcome the energy crisis and help vulnerable groups in society. During her visit to Chisinau last November, Ursula von der Leyen announced that Moldova would receive an additional €250 million in financial assistance to strengthen the country’s energy security. Of this, €100 million will be grants, another €100 million will be loans and €50 million will be budgetary support.

