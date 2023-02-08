Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,742 in the last 365 days.

600,000 consumers in Moldova receive energy subsidies thanks to EU support

A total of 600,000 consumers have benefitted from energy bill compensation thanks to EU financial assistance to Moldova, the European Union Delegation to Moldova has announced. 

The EU has also contributed to the development of the compensatii.gov.md platform through which Moldovan citizens can apply for compensation. 

Thanks to the European Union and United Nations Development Programme, more than 300,000 consumers know how to apply measures to reduce energy consumption. 

In the last few months, Moldova has received budgetary support of over €150 million to overcome the energy crisis and help vulnerable groups in society. During her visit to Chisinau last November, Ursula von der Leyen announced that Moldova would receive an additional €250 million in financial assistance to strengthen the country’s energy security. Of this, €100 million will be grants, another €100 million will be loans and €50 million will be budgetary support.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

600,000 consumers in Moldova receive energy subsidies thanks to EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.