Global Neural Processor Market Is Expected to Reach $849.8 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Growing demand for adaptive learning to do tasks based on a given data for initial experience or training in sectors like retail and banking, increasing adoption of machine learning in various sectors, surge in applications of neural processors in the automotive industry, rapid transition in the information industry, and rapid adoption of AI to improve consumer services and reduce operational cost drive the growth of the global neural processor market

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global neural processor market generated $162.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $849.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13520

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $162.1 Million Market Size in 2031 $849.8 Million CAGR 18.1% No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Application, End User, and Region Drivers Growing demand for adaptive learning to do the tasks based on a given data for initial experience or training in sectors like retail and banking Increasing adoption of machine learning in various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others Surge in applications of neural processors in the automotive industry Rapid transition in the information industry Rapid adoption of AI to improve consumer services and reduce operational cost Opportunities Introduction of AI to edge devices Restraints Lack of skilled AI workforce acts as a prime barrier for early adoption

Covid-19 Scenario:

The neural processor market was negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to extended lockdowns and unavailability of workforce, the production and manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down. Furthermore, the global supply chain was disrupted thereby creating a significant gap in the supply chain.

Major players operating in the neural processor industry witnessed a slowdown due to lack of availability of skilled professional to develop neural processor market solutions, thereby leading to a decline in revenues for the financial year 2020 to 2021.

However, the market started recovering since 2021 and is expected to remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 207 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13520

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global neural processor market based on application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the hardware diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global neural processor market. However, the image optimization segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The financial forecasting segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the fraud detection, financial forecasting, and others segments.

By end user, the retail segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-fourth of the global neural processor market in 2021. However, the healthcare segment is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. On the other hand, the media segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 22.63% through 2031. The report also studies the BFSI, defense agencies, logistics, and others segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global neural processor market. However, the market in Europe is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.71% from 2022 to 2031. The other region analyzed in the study include North America.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Neural Processor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13520

Leading players of the global neural processor market analyzed in the research include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., HRL Laboratories, LLC, Applied Brain Research, Aspinity, Inc., Bitbrain Technologies, Halo Neuroscience, General Vision, Inc., BrainChip, Inc., and BrainCo, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global neural processor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall neural processor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.



The current global neural processor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the neural processor market.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and global neural processor market trends.



Neural Processor Market Key Segments:



Application

Fraud Detection

Hardware Diagnostics

Financial Forecasting

Image Optimization

Other Applications

End User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Defense Agencies

Media

Logistics

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/40De8CU



Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Eye Tracking Market by Type (Head-Mounted Eye Tracker and Remote Eye Tracker), Application (Assistive Communication, Academic Research, Consumer Behavior Research, and Usability Testing), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024

mhealth Device Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Neuromorphic Chip Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), and Industry (Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Medical & Industrial, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

Biophotonics Market By End User (Medical Diagnostics, Medical Therapeutic, Tests & Components, and Nonmedical Application) and Application (See-through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Analytical Sensing, and Biosensors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.





We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

