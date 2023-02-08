UNDP and EU conduct training for Ukrainian health workers in IDP centres

In partnership with the European Union, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has conducted a series of training sessions on infection control for Ukrainian health workers.

The training was attended by 80 medical and social workers serving internally displaced persons (IDPs) in collective centres in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Participants learned how to manage infection control in collective centres for IDPs as well as the risks of outbreaks and peculiarities of infectious diseases in the context of war. The course consisted of theoretical and practical parts.

The United Nations Development Programme organised the training within the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with financial support from the European Union.

Find out more

Press release