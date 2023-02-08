Only Fools & Horses Van Proves a Nice Little Earner For Local Bed Shop in Hartlepool

Only Fools and Horses Van

The Luxury Furniture Company on Thomlinson Road, has seen sales increase since parking this Only Fools and Horses van outside to help him advertise.

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Dudden, owner of The Luxury Furniture Company, local bed shop, on Thomlinson Road, has seen sales increase in recent weeks since parking this Only Fools and Horses van outside to help him advertise.

In a shrewd bit of business worthy of Del Boy himself, fans of the classic comedy have flocked to the shop to see the yellow three wheel van and have their photos taken with it.

Robert, 27, said: “Everyone loves it.”

He bought it about five years ago from a man in Stockton,

But it is a dead ringer featuring the wording “Trotters Independent Trading Co”, "New York - Paris - Peckham" and comes complete with fluffy dice and leopard skin seat coverings.

Robert said: “I bought it about five years ago. It didn’t run or have an MOT and sat in storage in a shipping container for about four years, always with the intention of ‘I’m going to sort that this year’ but I never did.”

Despite business booming during the early part of the pandemic when people spent more time at home, furniture sales took a dip after lockdown.

So Robert recently decided to bring the van out of storage and spent thousands to give it a full mechanical overhaul and fitted it with a custom made roof rack.

The response was greater than he expected with it turning heads wherever he goes.

Robert said: “A lot more people are coming in. On the first day it was here person after person were stood there getting selfies with it.

"One fan came from out of town to his Hartlepool Bed Showroom, The other week were were asked to lead a funeral for a man who loved Only Fools and Horses and my dad drove it in front of the hearse.

"I’ve been asked to do weddings and proms. One guy said ‘name your price’ but I said it’s not for sale.

"I would never get another.”

The bed shop also offers Finance to Spread the Cost of A New Bed. Pay Weekly Beds.