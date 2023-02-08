Rightsify Launches Your Music, a Revolutionary Jingle Service for Brands

Rightsify, a leading provider of global music licensing and royalty collection, is proud to announce the launch of Your Music, a new jingle service that offers custom music creation for brands and individuals at scale.

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightsify, a leading provider of global music licensing and royalty collection, is proud to announce the launch of Your Music, a new jingle service that offers custom music creation for brands and individuals at scale.

Your Music is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, personalized music that can be used to enhance branding, promote events, and drive marketing campaigns. Whether a business is looking for its own branded theme song or an individual is seeking to create music for a special occasion, Your Music has this covered.

"Music is a powerful tool that can evoke emotions, build brand recognition, and engage audiences in ways that no other medium can," said Alex Bestall, Founder of Rightsify. "With Your Music, we're making it easier and more accessible than ever for brands and individuals to harness the power of music and create an emotional connection with their audiences."

Your Music is built on the expertise and experience of the Rightsify team, who have been providing music solutions to thousands of businesses in more than 180 countries since 2013. With a team of talented composers, producers, and engineers, Your Music delivers high-quality music that is customized to meet the unique needs of each customer.

"We understand that each brand and individual is unique, which is why we take a personalized approach to every project we undertake," said Bestall. "With Your Music, you can expect a truly customized experience that delivers the exact music you need to achieve your goals."

For more information on Your Music, visit the Rightsify website or contact them to learn more.

About Rightsify:

Rightsify is a leading global music licensing and royalty collection agency. Our mission is to provide businesses worldwide with a cost-effective and easy-to-use music solution while ensuring that artists are paid accurately for their work. With our extensive music library and cutting-edge technology, we offer comprehensive music licensing coverage for a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality, aviation, streaming, education, health & fitness, and more.

Contact:

Rightsify Group LLC

117 East Colorado Blvd. Suite 600

Pasadena CA 91105 USA

Contact Information:

Jeff Thomas

help@rightsify.com

18002176703









