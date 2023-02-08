IIBA Launches Enhanced Career Center and Job Board Targeting Business Analysis Opportunities

New resources supporting career development, skills assessment, certification, and job opportunities for business analysis professionals now available from IIBA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is leading the global business analysis community to achieve better outcomes through better analysis. IIBA is excited to announce the launch of the enhanced career center and job board to support members’ professional journeys around the world.

“Providing members with opportunities for professional development and career growth is at the core of our mission to serve the business analysis profession,” said Jared Gorai, Director of Chapter & Member Engagement at IIBA. “IIBA members have demonstrated a commitment to both high standards and to the profession of business analysis, so they are naturally sought after by employers. The career center will allow professionals to highlight their business analysis skills, expertise, and certifications in an offering that targets relevant industries.”

Serving as a robust source of over 10,000 business analysis job opportunities with plans to grow international job opportunities for our global community, the IIBA Career Center will be set apart by several benefits it offers to business analysis professionals and employers, including:

The ability for business analysis professionals to post anonymous resumes, allowing them to be recruited while remaining in complete control over which employers view their complete information

Complimentary resume review by qualified career coaches

Integration of career resources, skill assessments, and other benefits offered to IIBA Members

The ability to be alerted every time a new job becomes available that matches the professionals’ personal goals and interests

A mobile-responsive environment ensures job seekers have an optimal experience, regardless of the device being used

A variety of options for employers to expose jobs to a targeted but passive job-seeking audience that are a part of IIBA’s global network, including Job Flash emails and other supporting communications

Integration of job content into social media channels to engage business analysis professionals and provide valuable job exposure through relevant social media audiences

Extensive employment advertising opportunities for employers

“'Jobs' is one of the top search terms on IIBA's website. Our members want to find opportunities with world-class organizations at the forefront of advancing the profession of business analysis,” said Keith Ellis, Chief Engagement and Growth Officer at IIBA. “IIBA’s Career Center is an innovative gateway that enables employers to find the right business analysis talent and supports business analysis professionals’ careers moving along a professional path that meets their goals.”

For more information, please visit IIBA Career Center and get started with a complimentary resume review at careercenter.iiba.org.

About IIBA

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association leading the global business analysis community to achieve better outcomes through better analysis. With over 30,000 Members and certified professionals, and more than 120 Chapters, 1,200 volunteers, and 500 partners worldwide, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession within organizations, enables networking and community engagement, provides foundational standards and resources, and offers internationally recognized certification programs for career advancement. For more information, visit iiba.org.

