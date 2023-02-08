Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Surpass US$ 3,733.50 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global plasmid DNA manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 735.67 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market:

Increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnership and collaboration between the key market players to increase their product portfolio and presence in the market is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Keystone Industries, a dental product manufacturing company, and Carbon, Inc., a technology company, announced their collaboration to optimize Keystone’s patent pending KeySplint Soft 3D printing resin for night guards and bite splints with Carbon’s ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. Due to increasing inorganic strategies such as partnership by key players in the market to expand product portfolio. For instance, in April 2020, INOVIO pharmaceuticals Inc. entered into an agreement to expand its manufacturing partnership with the German contract manufacturer Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG, to support large-scale manufacturing of INOVIO's investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which currently is in Phase 1 clinical testing in the U.S. for COVID-19 and could potentially advance to Phase 2/3 efficacy trials this summer.

Among product type, viral vectors segment is dominant due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as collaboration by key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Oxford Biomedica plc, a leading gene and cell therapy group, announced that it had signed a collaboration agreement with the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), a not-for-profit organization established to provide the U.K.’s first strategic vaccine development and advanced manufacturing capability. This agreement will involve the organizations working collaboratively to enable the manufacturing of viral vector based vaccines, contributing towards a rapid increase in the U.K. domestic capacity for this specialized field of vaccine manufacturing.

On the basis of Grade, GMP Grade segment is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period. Due to the business facility expansion by key players in the market to expand product manufacturing portfolio is expected to drive growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, on June 13, 2022, BioCina, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that the company had expanded its CDMO service offering to include the manufacture of plasmid DNA (pDNA) in a new dedicated GMP suite. The suite is equipped with up to 300 L single use fermentation capacity and suitably scaled downstream processing equipment. To complement GMP manufacturing, a broad range of analytical methods have been developed to support in-process, release and stability testing of pDNA products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services (Charles River Laboratories), VGXI, Inc., Aldevron (Danaher), Kaneka Corporation, Nature Technology, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, LakePharma, Inc., MeiraGTx Limited, Eurofins Genomics, Vigene Biosciences, Luminous BioSciences (LBS), LLC, GenScript, GENEWIZ, Creative Biogene, Akron Biotech, Biomay, JAFRAL Ltd., WuXi Biologics, GeneImmune Biotechnology Corp., Lonza, Greenpak Biotech Ltd., Luina Bio (AcuraBio), Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Synbio Technologies, Genopis Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Puresyn, Inc., Cepham Life Sciences, Catalent, Inc., Biomiga, Waisman Biomanufacturing

Market Segmentation:

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Product Type: Viral Vectors Retroviral Adenoviral Lentiviral Adeno Associates Others Plasmid DNA mRNA Others Non-viral Lipid/Polymer Electroporation Nanoparticles Others

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Grade: GMP Grade R&D Grade Clinical Grade

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Application: DNA Vaccines Gene Therapy Immunotherapy RNA Vaccines Others

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Manufacturing Type: Outsourcing In-house Manufacturing

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Development Phase: Pre-Clinical Therapeutics Clinical Therapeutics Marketed Therapeutics

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: India China Japan Australia ASEAN South Korea Rest of Middle East Middle East By Country: GCC Isreal Japan Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





