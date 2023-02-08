2023 Recipients of the Nutrien Indigenous Youth Financial Management Awards

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFOA Canada will honour the recipients of the 16th Annual Nutrien Indigenous Youth Financial Management Awards during a special luncheon and ceremony on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the AFOA Canada National Conference in Ottawa, Ont.



The awards will be presented to:

ZAILEY CAMERON, Winnipeg, Man. LIBBEY POOYAK, North Battleford, Sask. TRISHELL WASACASE, Broadview, Sask. ELECTRA ZOLLER, North Battleford, Sask.

Due to delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, awards will also be presented to the recipients of 15th annual awards:

LOUKAS CLAIR, Eskasoni, N.S. JESSICA MCCORRISTER, Peguis, Man.

“At Nutrien, our purpose is Feeding the Future and one way we can achieve that is by increasing the number of finance and management professionals in Indigenous communities and our workforce,” says Chris Reynolds, Nutrien EVP & President, Potash. “We are working to engage youth and support them on their journey – to help inspire hope for our collective future. This impressive group embodies the talent, dedication and drive that is needed for long term success.”

“The accomplishment and drive shown by these students is commendable, they’re smart and they’re engaged. These are the students who will be making important future financial decisions for our communities. It is critical that we continue to provide mentorship and support their journey in learning financial management. With the generous support of Nutrien, we have been successful in opening many doors for Indigenous youth.” states Terry Goodtrack, President and CEO of AFOA Canada.

About the Award

This award was created by AFOA Canada to address demand in our communities for Indigenous financial management professionals. With the generous sponsorship and support of Nutrien, we are celebrating 16 successful award cycles.

The Awards are open to all Indigenous youth in grades 11 and 12. Applicants are required to submit an essay, which is reviewed and ranked by a selection committee.

Recipients will be flown to Ottawa to participate in AFOA Canada's 21st National Conference and special youth program. Students are introduced to career opportunities in financial management, meet financial management and academic professionals, as well as Indigenous Leaders. All award recipients also become eligible for a scholarship of up to $5,000.

About AFOA Canada

Entering its 24th year as an Indigenous Institution, AFOA Canada is the center for excellence and innovation in Indigenous management, finance, and governance. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of those Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership, and program management.

AFOA Canada’s premise is that one of the keys to successful self-determination, creating a better life for Canada’s Indigenous people and a better future for the next generation lies in improving the management skills of those responsible for the stewardship of Indigenous resources.

