BOXX Upgrades Workstation to New 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Economical Alternative APEXX E3, Purpose-Built to Optimize Workflows Across Multiple Industries, Expands to 24 CPU Cores and Accelerates to 5.8GHz

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its entry level APEXX E3 workstation now features 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors. The new CPUs offer exceptional performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“Intel is making it easier than ever for creators to translate their visions into reality with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors,” said Intel’s Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions, Client Computing Group. “From intensive tasks like CAD and 3D modeling, to video editing and game development, BOXX APEXX E3 systems powered by Intel Core processors deliver increased performance and responsiveness for professionals who expect the most out of their systems.”

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors featuring performance hybrid architecture are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency and performance with multiple cores and features like Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36MB Intel Smart Cache.

The new 24-core Intel processor inside the economical APEXX E3 runs up to 5.8GHz max turbo frequency, while the powerful BOXX workstation also includes advanced liquid cooling, 128GB of memory, and an NVIDIA® RTX™ A2000 GPU. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections. Offering high performance at a lower price, APEXX E3 is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications.

“In a challenging economy, architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media artists often have to choose price over performance when making computer hardware decisions,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “APEXX E3 featuring new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors is the perfect solution. It’s a lower cost workstation that is still a powerful upgrade over their current system and will keep them competitive creatively and solid financially.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX E3 workstation, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 27 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

#

Attachments

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com