Canon Expands Laser and Business Inkjet Printer Portfolio with Eleven New Printers to Help Provide a Solution for Every Need

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In our modern, hybrid-working world, small offices and busy households continually seek technology to assist in their productivity. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce eight new color laser printers and three new inkjet printer models, expanding the already extensive imageCLASS and PIXMA MegaTank product lines. The imageCLASS printers can help benefit small office and home office users who have a medium-high print volume for their business, and those who have limited working space but need a workhorse printer that is dependable day-in, day-out. The new PIXMA MegaTank printers can help home users who are looking for an attractive total cost of ownership.

Canon’s new laser printers offer a smaller footprint than previous models, meet ENERGY STAR® standards, and are designed to benefit environments ranging from medical offices, to media agencies, to real estate firms. The new models include both multifunction and print-only models, with speeds ranging up to 35 pages per minute.

The new imageCLASS models offer fast scan speeds, and faster first page out times when compared to competitors in the same class. Other key features of the products include:

Superior Usability (MF750 Series, MF650 Series & LBP674Cdw) The new imageCLASS printers have a large, customizable, 5-inch touchscreen, and are designed for ease-of-use.

Purchase Protection (MF750 Series, MF650 Series & LBP674Cdw) The imageCLASS printers have a three-year limited warranty 1 , designed to enhance peace of mind.

Just-in-Time Toner Delivery Canon offers the optional Auto Replenishment Service2, which enables the printer as a smart device for just-in-time toner management, and can allow customers to save time by not having to place emergency toner replacement orders.



The color imageCLASS printers with the 5-inch touchscreen utilize Canon’s Application Library device platform, which provides the ability for frequently used applications and convenient functions to be registered as quick buttons on the home screen for user convenience. The new models build upon the platform capabilities of Canon’s imageCLASS predecessors by adding features such as:

Cloud Connect (Scan and Print) 3 Cloud-based printing and scanning directly from the printer’s 5-inch color touchscreen. Users can print documents directly from Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive accounts, or scan images and documents directly to these services.

Simple Wi-Fi ® Network Setup Process Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than in the past. 4



The new PIXMA MegaTank G-Series includes the G3270 (wireless/print/copy/scan) all-in-one printer, which is available in white or black, the G2270 (print/copy/scan) all-in-one printer, and the G1230 (print) printer. Users who can benefit from the MegaTank printers are parents who need to print a large number of documents at home for their children’s homework and school projects, and high school and college students who need access to print assignments, photos and more, and who want to save money on purchasing ink cartridges5. Features of the new PIXMA MegaTank models include:

Fast Print Times The inkjet printers boast a print speed of approximately 11 images per minute (IPM) in black 6 , and approximately 6 IPM in color 6 .

Built to Manage Larger Workloads They can produce approximately 7,700 sheets 7 in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink 7 .

User-Maintainable Users can easily replace the maintenance cartridge and the print head (replacements sold separately) to assist with printer longevity.



A one-year limited warranty8 comes standard, and the printers are environmentally conscious, having been certified as meeting the ENERGY STAR® energy efficiency criteria.9 Additionally, they feature a small footprint, making it easy and convenient to place them in a compact space. The PIXMA MegaTank G3270 printer has Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 1.35” inch LCD mono panel, which is an improvement from its predecessors.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank and Color imageCLASS printers are also compatible with PosterArtist Online10 a design software that allows all levels of users to create professional-looking posters, banners and signage. Retail, hospitals and hospitality are examples of environments that can benefit from PosterArtist software by creating eye-catching marketing materials.

Availability

The PIXMA MegaTank G3270, G2270, and G1230 printers are available for immediate purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers for $229.00, $199.00, and $189.00, respectively. The imageCLASS prices are as follows: MF753Cdw ($649.00), MF751Cdw ($599.00), LBP674Cdw ($629.00), MF656Cdw ($449.00), MF654Cdw ($399.00), MF653Cdw ($369.00), LBP633Cdw ($379.00), and LBP632Cdw ($349.00), and are also available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers.11

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

