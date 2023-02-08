SusGlobal Energy Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: February 9, 2023

TIME: 1:30 - 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10, 2023

Recent Company Highlights

SusGlobal Announces Creation of 105,000 VERRs and Opening Sale of Carbon Credits

SusGlobal Signs Brand Endorsement Agreement with Hall of Fame Golfer Ernie Els

SusGlobal Completes VERR Report and Submits to GHG CleanProjects® Registry

https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909



About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an industrial, environmental and agricultural biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

