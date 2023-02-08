At CAGR of 15.5% The Global Personalized Nutrition Market is Anticipated to Gain $23.3 BN says MarketsandMarkets™

Increasing awareness about healthier lifestyles coupled with the aging population significantly drives the demand for personalized health nutrition supplements.

According to the MarketsandMarkets™, the Personalized Nutrition Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.5%, in terms of value.

The changes in terms of the inclination toward nutrient-rich food being consumed across regions have resulted in a shift toward personalized healthcare and nutrition solutions. This trend has encouraged large companies to acquire smaller companies operating in the personalized nutrition market. Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers has resulted in the acceptance of products with high nutritional value.

Report Metrics Details Market Size value in 2021 US $11.3 billion Market Size value 2027 US $23.3 billion Growth Rate 15.5% CAGR Largest Market North America Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered Product Type (Active Measurement and Standard Measurement), Application, End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Institutions), Form and Region PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET DRIVERS Shift in consumer preferences due to rise in health awareness

Rising geriatric population

Growing trend of digital healthcare

Increasing obesity rates worldwide





Among various product types, the active measurement segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR. The segment includes apps, testing kits , and programs. Testing kits are used for evaluating the genetic make-up of the consumer to provide them with personalized nutrition recommendations, as genes have a unique nutrition blueprint. Several start-ups are now focusing on getting consumers to adopt technology-driven diets and nutrition advice.

Based on application, the standard supplements segment is forecasted to be a faster-growing segment during the forecast period. Standard supplements are either prescribed as personalized or dietary recommendations based on the genetic testing profile of consumers and are further segmented into health nutrition and sports nutrition-based supplements. Increasing awareness about healthier lifestyles coupled with the aging population significantly drives the demand for personalized health nutrition supplements. Similarly, nutrition has a big impact on how well athletes perform, yet different people react differently to the same food, nutrients, and supplements. This is true regardless of the age, race, skill level, or whether the objective is to maximize the physical activity for high-performance sports or health and fitness. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

Among various end uses, the direct-to-consumer segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. The fast-changing lifestyles of consumers have led to an increase in demand for supplements used in day-to-day life. Personalized dietary and additional nutritional supplements are becoming popular in the direct-to-consumer segment, promoting the overall personalized nutrition market growth. A few market players, such as Persona (US), Metagenics (US), and Care/of (US), offer personalized daily vitamin packs, which are gaining popularity in households due to the convenience of at-home delivery.

Based on form, the liquids segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. A liquid dietary supplement is a drinkable form of nutritional or herbal products and remedies. Some liquid dietary supplements provide basic nutrition to people who may not get adequate nutrition from their standard diet. Others provide specific nutrients and herbs to people who want to incorporate them into their daily routines. Some weight-loss programs include a liquid dietary supplement in their routine. A liquid dietary supplement can come in several forms, including a ready-to-drink beverage, a powder mixed with liquid, or a liquid concentrate.

Customers increasingly seek personalization in their daily experiences, shifting away from consuming one-size-fits-all meals. There is a growing trend of eating healthy, which drives the demand for organic and natural foods. The progress toward quantifying personal characteristics to track and improve one’s health drives the need for personalized products. Advancements in genomic science have enabled products to be tailored to an individual’s biomarker or genotype to increase efficacy. These trends are currently adopted in the food industry and are expected to benefit in the long run.

The Asia Pacific personalized nutrition market is valued at USD 1,633.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,430.2 million by 2027, growing at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing disposable income across the region and the changing lifestyles of consumers. Consumer demand for personalized products has been increasing over the past decade. Increasing knowledge pertaining to the individual health portfolio and awareness about customized solutions related to nutritional profiles are some of the key factors driving the growth of the personalized nutrition market in Asia Pacific.

Key players in the global personalized nutrition market include Amway (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (US), DNAfit (UK), Care/of (US), Nutrigenomix (US), Zipongo (US), Viome (US), Habit (US), and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK).

