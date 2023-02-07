Submit Release
UZBEKISTAN, February 7 - Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan welcomed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia

Today, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged the views on the schedule of upcoming joint events in various formats, including the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation. In this context, the parties welcomed the successful launch of the Uzbekistan-Slovenian business forum in Tashkent and noted the need to continue close contacts between business circles.

The two sides discussed proposals for deepening relations in the tourism, pharmaceutical, and chemical fields.

Parties have also underscored the importance of intensifying the dialogue between the parliaments of the two countries.

They have also emphasized mutual interest in expanding the legal framework of relations between our states in order to strengthen the fundamental foundations of interaction at a new level.

The talks also touched upon certain aspects of the international and regional agenda.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

