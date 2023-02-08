The Growing Demand for Immunoglobulin: Trends, Forecasts and Market Scenario

The global immunoglobulin market was valued at $9,972.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $16,694.7 million by 2025, CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunoglobulin (Ig) is a type of protein found in blood and other body fluids that plays a crucial role in the immune system. It acts as an antibody, recognizing and neutralizing foreign substances such as bacteria, viruses, and toxins. There are five main classes of immunoglobulins: IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, and IgM. Each class has a unique structure and function, but all work to help the body fight off infections and diseases.

IgG is the most abundant type of immunoglobulin and is important for long-term protection against infections. IgM is the first type of immunoglobulin produced in response to a new infection, and IgA is found in bodily secretions such as saliva and breast milk. IgE is involved in allergic reactions, and IgD has a role in regulating the immune response. The global immunoglobulin market was valued at $9,972.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $16,694.7 million by 2025, CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

In some cases, people may have a deficiency in certain types of immunoglobulins, which can affect their ability to fight off infections. In such cases, immunoglobulin replacement therapy may be necessary. Additionally, immunoglobulin products can also be used to provide temporary passive immunity against certain diseases, such as hepatitis B and tetanus.

North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and would continue to maintain its dominance through 2025. The presence of large plasma production units and high adoption of immunoglobulin in the region boost the market growth. However, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) would register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Among these applications, the hypogammaglobulinemia segment contributed to the highest market share of 21% in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in global hypogammaglobulinemia. However, the myasthenia gravis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report also examines chronic demyelinating polyneuropathy, primary immunodeficiency syndrome, multifocal motor neuropathy, ITP, inflammatory myopathies, specific immune system, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other aspects.

The Immunoglobulin Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Immunoglobulin Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

