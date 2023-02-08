HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced today it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

“As our customers turn to us to secure and protect their AWS environments, having access to the full depth of resources HYCU will have to offer through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is critical,” said Prashant Parekh, CEO, KloudData. “We leverage HYCU’s Ransomware Assessment Services along with their award-winning HYCU Protégé data protection as a service platform to identify and assess where customers stand to be prepared and protected against the scourge of ransomware in a measurable and concrete way. As a HYCU MSP partner and customer, today’s news is a win-win-win for us and our customers.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides HYCU with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its Partners.

"HYCU saw the value in partnering with AWS when we made HYCU Protégé available on the AWS Marketplace in 2022. We are excited to expand on the co-sell alignment with AWS by joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “At HYCU, our customers and partners understand the fundamental benefit we provide in furthering protection and recovery for AWS workloads. This is a significant milestone in our journey in proving the value of what the HYCU Protégé platform brings to enterprises and our commitment to our joint customers with AWS.”

HYCU participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of AWS ISV Accelerate Program solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes HYCU customers have achieved across industry verticals.

HYCU Protégé was built from the ground up to support on-premises, applications, and virtual machines (VMs) running on clouds. HYCU Protégé for AWS was recently named a finalist in the software category for CRN 2022 Tech Innovator Awards.

To learn more about HYCU, the company’s solutions, along with AWS use cases visit, https://www.hycu.com/protege/aws.

“Enterprise customers are looking for new ways to further protect and secure their data and workloads on AWS,” said Mona Chadha, Director, Category Management, AWS. “The AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps participating members align their technology with AWS sales to improve the overall co-sell experience. It brings the best of what AWS has to offer efficiently and powerfully for desired customer outcomes. As customers look to enhance ways they address their data protection needs, solutions like HYCU’s Protégé Platform will be an attractive option.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

