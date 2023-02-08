Used EV Market is expected to hit US$ 40 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Due to the detrimental impacts of conventional gasoline vehicles on the environment and the increase in gasoline prices, the market for alternative fuel vehicles has become more accessible. Customers are more likely to select battery- or hybrid-powered vehicles, which is predicted to drive the market for used EVs.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the time period between 2018 and 2022, the global used EV market grew at an annual rate of 5.3% and reached a valuation of US$ 16,428.4 million by 2022. According to the FMI research report, worldwide sales of used EVs are projected to grow at 8.4% from 2023 to 2033. the overall market value is projected to increase from US$ 17,890.5 million in 2023 to US$ 40,078.9 million by the year 2033.



The international movement against global warming has had a positive and unprecedented impact with demand for electric vehicles experiencing a growing shock in every area. The increasing viability and affordability of pre-owned EVs, the popularity of high-end models, and extra subsidies and discounts that purchasers may take advantage of have strengthened the market.

To sum up, FMI predicts that electric cars are getting more and more affordable, irrespective of economic level, and the demand for used electric vehicles is anticipated to rise as time goes on!

Key Takeaways from the Used EV Market Study

By having a huge market for electric vehicles than any other country, the United States is figured to have become the second leading market following Germany. The net worth of all used EVs purchased in the United States in 2022 summed up to US$ 1,429.3 million and acquired 8.7% of the global revenue.

Germany, on the other hand, generated a revenue of US$ 2,217.8 million in 2022 from the resale of electric vehicles in the country. By the virtue of the presence of some of the leading used EV market players, it acquires 13.5% of the global market.

Contrarily, the United Kingdom is one of the notable regions experiencing an above-average growth rate in the adoption of used EVs. In the present years, it is experiencing an annual growth rate of 12.6% which is expected to continue for the next ten years.

Among the Asia Pacific countries, Japan is the leading region in the sale and resale of different types of electric vehicles. As per the survey report, the value of total used electric vehicles sold in the country was approximately US$ 575 million in 2022.

Presently China is a remarkably growing region in the adoption of used EVs in the Asia Pacific region. According to the market analysis report, China used EV market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast years.

India is poised to set the record for demand and adoption of used EVs against any other country in the Asia Pacific. As per the experts at FMI, the annual growth rate of this emerging economy is anticipated to be around 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Australia is another notable country studied for the market analysis for the recent rise in demand for used EVs in the country. Based on the used EV resale statistics figures, the net valuation of this used commodity in the country is expected to be around US$ 561 million by 2033.



Competitive Landscape for the Used EV Market

Some of the renowned automotive companies that have also become used EV dealers are Audi AG, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor India, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes-Benz AG, MG Motor India PVT. Ltd., Olectra Greentech Limited, Tata Motors, and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Key Segments of Global Used EV Market

By Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

By Vehicle Type:

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Vehicle Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

