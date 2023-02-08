GoLogiq Forms Strategic Advisory Board to Bring Industry Expertise to FinTech Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoLogiq, Inc. (OTC:GOLQ), a U.S.-based global provider of fintech and consumer data analytics, has formed a strategic advisory board. As the first two board members, the company has appointed James W. Keyes and Sim Farar.



Keyes is an internationally recognized business innovator and thought leader, having served in several top executive roles at both private and public corporations. Keyes is a business leader and Fortune 500 senior executive who served as CEO of two major global corporations, 7-Eleven and Blockbuster.

Farar brings global experience in operational, financial and strategy management. He is the managing member of JDF Investments Company, which specializes in corporate development and financing merger transactions for over 35 years. In 2002, he was appointed commissioner by former Los Angeles Mayor James Hahn to the $12 Billion Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension’s Trustee Fund.

In 2021, Farar was appointed as one of four U.S. representatives for the 76th Session General Assembly of the United Nations. He was earlier nominated and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the United States Representative to the 54th General Assembly at the United Nations.

Brent Suen, interim CEO of GoLogiq, commented: “Jim’s extraordinary skills, experience and accomplishments on a global scale will be a tremendous asset for GoLogiq as we advance the development and market reach of our fintech platforms. We expect him to play an active role as we look to leverage new technologies and new partners in our pursuit of growth and expansion across global markets.”

“Sim’s extensive experience in corporate development and merger transactions will also help us advance our fintech initiatives and recent acquisitions,” continued Suen. “The knowledge and skills he acquired during his many years of service in both the public and private sector will better enable us to expand our offerings into the high growth markets of wealth management for Generation Z and Millennials.”

Keyes commented: “I’m excited to help GoLogiq at this pivotal stage in its development, and particularly as it works to scale the businesses of GammaRey and Nest Egg. I look forward to helping GoLogiq advance its mission of delivering industry-leading fintech solutions.”

Stated Farar: “Like Jim, I feel fortunate to join GoLogiq’s advisory board at this transformative time for the company. From my business experience representing private enterprises, I believe there is significant demand for a fintech platform like GoLogiq’s. I look forward to helping the company realize its important vision of helping the unbanked and underserved.”

About GoLogiq

GoLogiq Inc. is a US-based global provider of fintech and mobile solutions for digital transformation and consumer data analytics. Its software platforms are comprised of CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small-to-medium sized businesses; AtozGo™, a ‘hyper-local’ app-based delivery platform; AtozPay™, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment and microfinance; and Radix™, a Big Data analytics platform. Visit the company at gologiq.com or follow on twitter: $GOLQ and @gologiq.

GoLogiq Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of United States securities legislation that relate to GoLogiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.



These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GoLogiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our ability to apply to and meet the listing standards and approvals for Nasdaq, NYSE, or other senior exchange, our ability to successfully locate and consummate any contemplated strategic transactions, our ability to successfully complete a merger or acquisition with GammaRey, Nest Egg Investments, or other entity, any approval of the merger or acquisition with Nest Egg Investments or other entity by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), any regulatory approval required of Nest Egg Investment’s subsidiary BeyondTrade Securities, Inc.’s pending name change to Nest Egg Securities, Inc., the structure of any such transaction, timing of such transaction, and the valuation of the businesses after completion of any such transaction, if any, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings. The GammaRey and Nest Egg Investment transactions discussed herein are subject to mutual deliveries and other closing conditions, and neither transaction has closed as of the date of this press release.

GoLogiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GoLogiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

