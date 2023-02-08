H2O Innovation Awarded New O&M Contract and Renews Existing Contracts, Amounting to $7.1 M

/EIN News/ -- All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a new operation and maintenance (O&M) service contract and has extended three existing contracts. These projects have a total value of $7.1 M, bringing the Corporation’s O&M backlog to $149.6 M.

The Corporation was awarded a new O&M contract with a commercial customer, which is located in the State of Georgia and for which H 2 O Innovation had already provided a decentralized wastewater reuse system that transforms wastewater generated on site into clean water for cooling tower and boiler use. This two-year contract started in January 2023. “This is an excellent example of the strength of our business model, which allows us to generate cross-selling synergies between our business pillars and promote customer retention by ensuring a single point of responsibility between equipment design, consumable and O&M. By taking advantage of our complete and extended offering, our customer could maximize the return on its CAPEX while also de-risking its OPEX,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

H 2 O Innovation has also renewed, for a five-year period, the O&M contract for the Kananaskis Region of Alberta. The contract consists of the operation and maintenance of 11 potable water treatment systems and two wastewater treatment systems, including 28 sewage lift stations.

Finally, the Corporation has extended a contract for a municipality in the State of New Hampshire for an additional period of two years, as well as a contract in the State of New York for a three-year period.

