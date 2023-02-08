Huntington Learning Center Study Finds That 50 Hours of Instruction Can Combat the Effects of Learning Loss Students Experienced From the COVID-19 Pandemic

Enrollment is up 10% for the leading tutoring and test prep provider as parents look for alternatives to supplemental learning

/EIN News/ -- ORADELL, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, marked the start of 2023 with new learning results and corporate expansion to position the brand for continued growth in the new year. The new report found that with 50 hours of instruction during the COVID period (March 2020-December 2021), Huntington students, on average, achieved a 35% increase in math percentile scores from pre- to post-test and a 33% increase in reading percentile scores from pre- to post-test. These results are further supported by analysis and results of students during the 2021-2022 school year (September 2021-June 2022) who experienced a 36% increase in math scores and a 30% increase in reading scores following the same duration of instruction and assessment.

Last fall, the National Assessment of Educational Progress' (NAEP) release of the "Nation's Report Card" showed the lowest math and reading test scores in decades and the largest drop since the first publication in 1990. As a trusted learning resource since 1977, Huntington Learning Center continues to work with students, parents, and schools to combat the impact of learning loss and gaps due as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through its proven Huntington methodology of individualized tutoring and test prep programs.

"Now more than ever, consistent learning environments and individualized learning plans are needed to help students bridge the learning loss and gaps experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Anne Huntington Sharma, Huntington Learning Center's President. "What we are seeing in our research is that learning loss and gaps can actually be reversed through individualized tutoring plans and can help students recover much faster than predicted."

Huntington Learning Center has experienced a 10% increase in tutoring inquiries and completed academic assessments in the past year, both driven by first-time tutoring students.

Additionally, the company has expanded and recently launched a Public Private Partnership division to support school districts and relevant learning providers looking for resources to close learning gaps. To date, Huntington Learning Center locations have partnered with close to 50 school districts and over 120 learning programs and have been awarded nearly $10 million to help students and close the learning gap.

The growth and success of the tutoring and test prep provider was recently recognized by Franchise Journal Top Brands for 2022 and Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for 2023, and earned the #104 ranking on Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 list, an 18-position improvement from the previous year.

