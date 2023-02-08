Canada’s just-for-moms small business grant program returns for its fifth year

Mom entrepreneurs across Canada can now apply for $50,000 in grant and services

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Mom Inc. celebrates its fifth year of providing support to Canadian women entrepreneurs through the power of education and community. The award-winning initiative, Canada’s Total Mom pitch, has officially launched across the country and is accepting applications to its entrepreneurship program. The program, which pivoted virtually at the beginning of the pandemic, has expanded, and has supported over 6,000 applicants to date.

Canadian moms can submit the vision for their business online via totalmompitch.ca until March 20, 2023. Applicants will move through the voting process, where the top 100 small businesses will get put through a business accelerator program and get the opportunity for national media recognition and visibility.

The top five finalists will be selected and invited to pitch their business idea live at the Canadian Women Entrepreneur Industry Gala (CWEgala) on May 30, 2023, in front of leading companies, executive judges, media and influencers. The prizes include non-dilutive funding, business services, and more to be announced.

“Total Mom Inc. exists because it’s simply unrealistic to expect women to have to choose between their career and raising a family,” said Anna Sinclair, CEO of Total Mom Inc. “We are dedicated to building an organization that supports working women, and we plan to grow our programs and events and Total Mom Pitch is an exciting program that fuels our dedication to women.”

Total Mom receives support from major companies and organizations to help busy moms access education, connections and funding. Some of these companies have included The Scotiabank Women Initiative, Visa, American Express, UPS, VistaPrint, GoDaddy, Export Development Canada (EDC), and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).

This year, Total Mom is proud to announce a new two-year partnership with Bell to share the voices and stories of entrepreneurial mothers across the country.

“As an organization, we admire how Bell is advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world, while also championing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Bell’s desire to support the personal and professional advancement of women entrepreneurs is why we will be working together over the next two years through Canada’s Total Mom Pitch initiative, and a new scholarship program that provides business education for hard-working women raising a family”, says CEO Anna Sinclair.

Total Mom Inc has partnered with the newly launched fintech company huumans to offer participants bookkeeping support.

“Our daily mission is to elevate entrepreneurs and support small business ownership, making it as accessible as possible,” said Paula Festas, Chief Executive Officer at huumans. “We’ve seen firsthand, the obstacles that women – and especially mothers – face when starting a small business. We are grateful to work alongside Total Mom Inc., which understands the importance of equitable access to entrepreneurship”.

After five years of the Total Mom Pitch, this is the best year for women entrepreneurs to apply. This opportunity will allow moms across Canada to be recognized in-person at a 250+ gala with industry champions. For more information, visit www.totalmompitch.ca .

About the Total Mom Inc.

Total Mom Inc. is a professional community network helping ambitious women founders start and grow their businesses while juggling motherhood. Established in 2017, Founder & CEO Anna Sinclair started Total Mom Inc. after discovering a need for more valuable support offered to busy moms like her. Total Mom Inc. is a 100 percent women-owned company helping women across Canada access education and connections to break down barriers and build a profitable, sustainable business. Total Mom is the fastest-growing professional community of mom entrepreneurs, serving over 20,000 moms and growing. It does so through its award-winning programs and partnerships with North America’s largest brands. For more information, visit www.totalmom.ca

About Total Mom Pitch

Canada’s Total Mom Pitch is an award-winning entrepreneurship, business pitch and awards program produced by Total Mom Inc. that aims to support women to start and grow profitable and sustainable businesses. It empowers real women with an ambitious vision to overcome the barriers they face as modern moms in today’s unpredictable economy. The grant and awards program helps Canadian women who are growing their businesses and raising families to access entrepreneurship support, new opportunities and funding as well as education, mentorship and community support. Currently, in its fifth year, Total Mom Pitch is Canada’s largest small business pitch grant and awards program for mom entrepreneurs. The judges are comprised of some of Canada’s most successful women executives from major brands, as well as influential coaches. The program helps applicants see potential gaps in their start-up businesses, giving them an advantage in their business journeys. Total Mom Pitch partners with companies supporting equality, diversity and inclusion. It does so through recognition, awards, scholarships, and partnership opportunities for business growth. For more information, visit www.totalmompitch.ca

