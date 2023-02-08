Robeson County, NC Selects PortalGuard® Identity and Access Management Cloud Platform for Enhanced Desktop Security and Insurance and Compliance Requirements

/EIN News/ -- ROBESON, N.C. and WALL, N.J., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that Robeson County, NC selected its PortalGuard IDaaS® platform for improved security for desktop and application access and to meet regulatory and insurance compliance. PortalGuard continues to gain traction helping the public sector combat the most imminent cyber security threats to protect critical infrastructure better.



Robeson County joins Robeson Community College in using PortalGuard for IAM requirements. The County's IT team is enhancing its workstation login security by using BIO-key's FIDO security keys as the primary authentication method for Microsoft Windows access. PortalGuard's robust multi-factor authentication options and its full-featured self-service password reset capabilities provide County users with secure authentication and a frictionless user experience that supports the implementation of a Zero Trust security model.

"In partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo), we are proud to assist county leaders throughout the US in deploying security solutions that protect their mission-critical systems and constituents," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "County Governments are selecting BIO-key over competitive solutions because of our broad array of multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities and our ability to apply highly secure Identity-Bound Biometrics when needed. With PortalGuard, you can apply varying levels of security cost-effectively, while maintaining the same level of user convenience. This BIO-key strength is an important return on investment for our county government customers."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key:

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn – Corporate https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international LinkedIn – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact:

Sarah Barsch

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158