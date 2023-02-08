Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,650 in the last 365 days.

Infinera to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on February 23, 2023.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/PUIteabr

Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com under “Events & Presentations”

Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com  

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Infinera to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.