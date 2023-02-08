Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2022 Full-Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2022 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income was $7.2 million compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year
  • Earnings were $0.53 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.59 per basic and diluted share
  • Adjusted net income, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, was $8.8 million, compared to $8.7 million
  • Adjusted earnings, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, were $0.65 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.66 per basic and diluted share
  • Efficiency rate improved to 50.46% for the 2022 fourth quarter
  • Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 41.9% to $4.7 million, or 0.20% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02%
  • Allowance for loan and lease losses, adjusted for credit marks from recent acquisitions, of 570.3% of nonperforming loans

2022 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Total loans increased 26.9% to a record $2.36 billion
  • Organic loan growth of 21.4%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition
  • Total assets increased 39.2% to a record $3.02 billion
  • Deposits increased to 12.6% to $2.47 billion
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 24.4% to $82.2 million
  • Net income increased 38.4% to an annual record of $32.5 million
  • Earnings increased 22.4% to an annual record of $2.46 per basic and diluted share
  • Adjusted net income, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, increased 29.9% to $34.6 million
  • Adjusted earnings, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, increased 14.9% to $2.62 per basic and diluted share
  • Efficiency rate improved to 55.95% for the 2022 full year
  • Adjusted return on average tangible equity, excluding one-time tax adjusted acquisition expenses, increased to 17.06% from 13.01% on a year-over-year basis
  • Annual dividend payment increased 14.4% to $0.8125 per share, which included a $0.0125 special dividend in honor of the Company’s 125th year anniversary
  • Provided a record $642,000 of charitable donations to support organizations throughout Indiana and Ohio

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2022 was a historic year for F&M as we celebrated our 125th year anniversary, achieved record financial results, completed the fifth acquisition in the past three years, and continued to invest in our community banking platform. We experienced strong organic loan growth across our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets during 2022 as loans increased organically by $397.0 million, or 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Robust loan growth, combined with our recent acquisitions, excellent asset quality, and stable net interest margin, drove a 24.4% increase in annual net interest income after the provision for loan losses. These outstanding trends and our focus on prudently controlling operating expenses offset a $2.1 million decline in annual noninterest income and helped F&M achieve another year of record net income and earnings per share. I am proud of our record financial results for 2022, which enabled us to increase our annual cash dividend by 14.4%. This reflects the 28th consecutive year F&M has increased its annual cash dividend and our long-standing commitment to create value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Eller continued, “I am also pleased to announce that F&M ended the year with total assets of over $3.0 billion for the first time in our history as we successfully achieved the goals of our previous multi-year strategic growth plan. In fact, since 2019 total assets have increased 87.6%, while GAAP net income has increased 76.7%. This performance is a direct result of the financial services we provide our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities, the successful acquisitions we have completed and the hard work of our committed and experienced team members. During 2022, we continued to expand our team by promoting over 45 employees and hiring over 150 new employees. We also added capabilities by adding a new Regional Vice President to lead our Northern Indiana region and hiring F&M’s first ever Chief Risk Officer. Our 2022 financial and operating results reflect the success of our growth initiatives and the powerful franchise we are creating.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2022 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $7.2 million, compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2022 fourth quarter was $0.53, compared to $0.59 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2022 twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $32.5 million, compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2022 twelve months was $2.46, compared to $2.01 for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $8.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of one-time acquisition expenses. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $34.6 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $26.6 million, or $2.28 per diluted share in the prior year.

Profitability for the 2022 fourth quarter and full year benefitted from F&M’s larger scale, strong asset quality, and prudent expense management. The Company’s efficiency ratio improved to 50.46% during the 2022 fourth quarter, and 55.95% for the 2022 twelve-month period. Strong profitability also drove higher annual returns, and ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE all expanded on a year-over-year basis when adjusted for one-time, tax adjusted acquisition expenses.

Deposits
At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $2.47 billion, an increase of 12.6% from December 31, 2021. In addition, F&M continues to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the 2022 twelve-month period, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.74%, compared to 0.48% for the 2021 twelve-month period.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total net loans, at December 31, 2022, increased 26.9% to $2.356 billion, compared to $1.857 billion at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisitions. Not including the Peoples acquisition and PPP loans, total net loans increased 21.4% organically, or by $397.0 million from the same period a year ago. Additionally, there were only $7,000 of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2022.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $4.7 million, or 0.20% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.1 million, or 0.43% at December 31, 2021. Due to loan growth, F&M continues to prudently fund its allowance for loan and lease losses which has increased 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

At December 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans was 273.67%, compared to 201.11% at December 31, 2021. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company has a total gross credit mark of $6.4 million, which further enhances F&M’s allowance at December 31, 2022. Including the total gross credit mark, F&M’s allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans was 1.13% at December 31, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “We believe F&M remains well positioned for an increasingly challenging economic cycle as our asset quality is strong, and we continue to be well capitalized. This will allow us to continue to focus on serving our local communities, while investing in our infrastructure and pursuing long-term expansion opportunities under the new three-year strategic growth plan we finalized in the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result, we plan to make approximately $7 million of strategic investments during 2023 across our business. This includes new offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, and additions to our team, as well as investments in our IT infrastructure, loan operations, and credit and payments group. While we expect investments to temporarily impact the level of profitability we are accustomed to, these investments are necessary to support our long-term growth initiatives and maintain F&M’s high level of services as we drive sustainable growth and value creation. I look forward to updating shareholders on the progress we are making throughout 2023.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $298.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $297.2 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.39%, compared to 8.47% at December 31, 2021.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $240.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $215.5 million at December 31, 2021. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2022, was $17.69 per share, compared to $16.49 per share at December 31, 2021. A non-GAAP reconciliation is provided as a table in this press release.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.8125 per share, which is a 14.4% increase over the 2021 twelve-month declared cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share. Dividends declared for the 2022 twelve months included a special one-time cash dividend of $0.0125 to honor F&M’s 125th anniversary, and a 10.5% year-over-year increase for the 2022 fourth quarter dividend payment to $0.21 per share. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 28 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the dividend payout ratio was 33.06% compared to 35.08% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have a Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe Harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Interest Income                            
Loans, including fees   $ 27,302     $ 24,119     $ 22,388     $ 20,455     $ 21,008     $ 94,264     $ 71,645  
Debt securities:                            
U.S. Treasury and government agencies     1,118       1,049       1,035       1,023       964       4,225       3,496  
Municipalities     420       373       322       300       289       1,415       1,170  
Dividends     126       93       57       42       49       318       174  
Federal funds sold     2       -       9       10       10       21       31  
Other.     524       213       100       69       103       906       324  
Total interest income     29,492       25,847       23,911       21,899       22,423       101,149       76,840  
Interest Expense                            
Deposits     4,978       2,166       1,379       1,360       1,581       9,883       5,418  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     463       416       166       152       155       1,197       649  
Borrowed funds     1,209       398       218       335       361       2,160       785  
Subordinated notes     285       284       284       269       291       1,122       490  
Total interest expense     6,935       3,264       2,047       2,116       2,388       14,362       7,342  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses     22,557       22,583       21,864       19,783       20,035       86,787       69,498  
Provision for Loan Losses     755       1,637       1,628       580       444       4,600       3,444  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses     21,802       20,946       20,236       19,203       19,591       82,187       66,054  
Noninterest Income                            
Customer service fees     2,862       2,300       2,148       2,648       2,417       9,958       9,671  
Other service charges and fees     1,115       1,105       1,008       998       1,026       4,226       3,748  
Net gain on sale of loans     165       327       164       697       1,074       1,353       3,897  
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities     -       -       -       -       -       -       293  
Total noninterest income     4,142       3,732       3,320       4,343       4,517       15,537       17,609  
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and wages     6,353       5,479       5,366       5,502       5,761       22,700       20,184  
Employee benefits     1,911       1,392       1,546       2,054       1,792       6,903       7,322  
Net occupancy expense     753       693       522       598       532       2,566       2,184  
Furniture and equipment     1,096       1,047       1,008       1,056       782       4,207       3,324  
Data processing     1,917       781       654       604       1,020       3,956       3,501  
Franchise taxes     (45 )     254       757       418       361       1,384       1,473  
ATM expense     561       580       544       532       478       2,217       1,846  
Advertising     531       578       300       237       431       1,646       1,436  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned     12       -       (266 )     (5 )     13       (259 )     434  
FDIC assessment     250       271       270       114       265       905       1,073  
Mortgage servicing rights amortization     110       (50 )     59       26       266       145       1,580  
Consulting fees     637       254       233       178       761       1,302       1,634  
Other general and administrative     2,964       2,192       2,242       2,179       1,964       9,577       8,175  
Total noninterest expense     17,050       13,471       13,235       13,493       14,426       57,249       54,166  
Income Before Income Taxes     8,894       11,207       10,321       10,053       9,682       40,475       29,497  
Income Taxes     1,706       2,253       2,050       1,951       1,999       7,960       6,002  
Net Income     7,188       8,954       8,271       8,102       7,683       32,515       23,495  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                            
Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities     (628 )     (8,197 )     (14,602 )     (20,939 )     (5,170 )     (44,366 )     (10,948 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities     -       -       -       -       -       -       (293 )
Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities     (628 )     (8,197 )     (14,602 )     (20,939 )     (5,170 )     (44,366 )     (11,241 )
Tax benefit     (132 )     (1,721 )     (3,067 )     (4,397 )     (1,085 )     (9,317 )     (2,360 )
Other comprehensive loss     (496 )     (6,476 )     (11,535 )     (16,542 )     (4,085 )     (35,049 )     (8,881 )
Comprehensive Income (Loss)   $ 6,692     $ 2,478     $ (3,264 )   $ (8,440 )   $ 3,598     $ (2,534 )   $ 14,614  
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 0.63     $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 2.46     $ 2.01  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 0.63     $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 2.46     $ 2.01  
Dividends Declared   $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2025     $ 0.1900     $ 0.1900     $ 0.8125     $ 0.7100  


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 83,085     $ 69,680     $ 69,955     $ 94,118     $ 135,485  
Federal funds sold     1,324       990       1,484       45,404       45,338  
Total cash and cash equivalents     84,409       70,670       71,439       139,522       180,823  
                     
Interest-bearing time deposits     4,442       5,187       6,684       8,677       10,913  
Securities - available-for-sale     390,789       395,485       399,687       413,996       429,931  
Other securities, at cost     9,799       8,227       8,735       8,568       8,162  
Loans held for sale     827       2,182       4,230       6,060       7,714  
Loans, net     2,336,074       2,122,626       2,016,394       1,945,449       1,841,177  
Premises and equipment     28,381       26,484       26,492       26,653       26,913  
Construction in progress     278       -       -       -       -  
Goodwill     86,358       80,434       80,434       80,434       80,434  
Mortgage servicing rights     3,549       3,583       3,426       3,336       3,157  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       159  
Bank owned life insurance     33,073       28,051       27,874       27,715       27,558  
Other assets     37,372       40,831       29,321       25,735       21,359  
                     
Total Assets   $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760     $ 2,674,716     $ 2,686,145     $ 2,638,300  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 532,794     $ 506,928     $ 503,395     $ 497,249     $ 473,689  
Interest-bearing                    
NOW accounts     750,887       705,888       678,552       681,975       650,466  
Savings     627,203       607,375       617,850       626,787       597,828  
Time     557,980       462,845       424,249       447,586       471,479  
    Total deposits     2,468,864       2,283,036       2,224,046       2,253,597       2,193,462  
                     
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     54,206       55,802       71,944       31,680       29,268  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     127,485       102,147       42,635       22,656       24,065  
Other borrowings     10,000       10,000       -       40,000       40,000  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs     34,586       34,557       34,528       34,499       34,471  
Dividend payable     2,832       2,727       2,626       2,462       2,461  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     19,238       14,913       18,064       14,773       17,406  
    Total liabilities     2,717,211       2,503,182       2,393,843       2,399,667       2,341,133  
                     
Commitments and Contingencies                    
                     
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 14,564,425 shares 12/31/22 and 14,063,999 shares 12/31/21     135,497       121,811       123,145       122,886       122,674  
Treasury stock - 956,003 shares 12/31/22, 997,766 shares 12/31/21     (11,573 )     (11,547 )     (11,822 )     (11,739 )     (11,724 )
Retained earnings     212,449       208,051       200,811       195,057       189,401  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (38,233 )     (37,737 )     (31,261 )     (19,726 )     (3,184 )
    Total stockholders' equity     298,140       280,578       280,873       286,478       297,167  
                     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760     $ 2,674,716     $ 2,686,145     $ 2,638,300  


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                       
         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
         
Selected financial data   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Return on average assets     0.96 %     1.31 %     1.23 %     1.21 %     1.17 %   1.17 %   1.05 %
Return on average equity     10.00 %     12.53 %     11.66 %     11.00 %     10.94 %   11.30 %   9.09 %
Yield on earning assets     4.18 %     4.00 %     3.79 %     3.47 %     3.59 %   3.87 %   3.66 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     1.32 %     0.68 %     0.44 %     0.45 %     0.51 %   0.74 %   0.48 %
Net interest spread     2.86 %     3.32 %     3.35 %     3.02 %     3.08 %   3.13 %   3.18 %
Net interest margin     3.20 %     3.49 %     3.47 %     3.14 %     3.21 %   3.32 %   3.31 %
Efficiency     50.46 %     51.19 %     50.17 %     55.44 %     58.76 %   55.95 %   62.39 %
Dividend payout ratio     39.39 %     30.45 %     30.02 %     30.64 %     32.03 %   33.06 %   35.08 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 17.69     $ 17.86     $ 17.43     $ 16.96     $ 16.49          
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.39 %     9.11 %     8.75 %     8.51 %     8.47 %        
Average Shares Outstanding     13,606,876       13,083,145       13,065,975       13,066,272       13,046,299     13,206,713     11,664,852  
                           
Loans   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                      
Commercial real estate   $ 1,152,603     $ 1,063,661     $ 979,176     $ 910,839     $ 848,477          
Agricultural real estate     220,819       205,089       199,972       196,223       198,343          
Consumer real estate     494,423       416,001       410,450       410,120       395,873          
Commercial and industrial     242,360       229,388       232,975       216,918       208,270          
Agricultural     128,733       128,615       127,143       140,709       118,368          
Consumer     89,147       70,602       55,411       57,521       57,737          
Other     29,818       30,662       31,243       31,573       32,089          
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (1,516 )     (1,402 )     (1,552 )     (1,683 )     (1,738 )        
Total loans,net   $ 2,356,387     $ 2,142,616     $ 2,034,818     $ 1,962,220     $ 1,857,419          
                                       
Asset quality data   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                      
Nonaccrual loans   $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247     $ 8,581     $ 8,076          
Troubled debt restructuring   $ 3,645     $ 3,978     $ 2,748     $ 7,268     $ 7,614          
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -          
Nonperforming loans   $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247     $ 8,581     $ 8,076          
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 159          
Nonperforming assets   $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247     $ 8,581     $ 8,235          
                                       
                                       
Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)   $ 20,313     $ 19,990     $ 18,424     $ 16,771     $ 16,242          
Total Credit Mark     6,427       5,959       6,724       7,201       7,616          
Adjusted ALLL with credit mark included   $ 26,740     $ 25,949     $ 25,148     $ 23,972     $ 23,858          
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     0.86 %     0.93 %     0.91 %     0.85 %     0.87 %        
Adjusted ALLL with credit mark/total loans     1.13 %     1.21 %     1.24 %     1.22 %     1.28 %        
Net charge-offs:                                      
Quarter-to-date   $ 431     $ 71     $ (25 )   $ 51     $ (101 )        
Year-to-date   $ 529     $ 97     $ 26     $ 51     $ 874          
Net charge-offs to average loans                                      
Quarter-to-date     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %        
Year-to-date     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.06 %        
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.20 %     0.26 %     0.26 %     0.44 %     0.43 %        
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans     273.67 %     365.44 %     351.44 %     198.29 %     201.11 %        
                                       
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,301,204     $ 27,302     4.75 %   $ 1,843,942     $ 21,008     4.56 %
Taxable investment securities     422,247       1,556     1.47 %     421,676       1,228     1.16 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     28,522       108     1.92 %     18,303       74     2.05 %
Fed funds sold & other     74,876       526     2.81 %     218,481       113     0.21 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     2,826,849     $ 29,492     4.18 %     2,502,402     $ 22,423     3.59 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     173,048               125,930          
                         
Total Assets   $ 2,999,897             $ 2,628,332          
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,394,663     $ 3,427     0.98 %   $ 1,262,214     $ 767     0.24 %
Other time deposits     485,461       1,551     1.28 %     481,119       814     0.68 %
Other borrowed money     135,013       1,209     3.58 %     64,008       361     2.26 %
Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurch.     53,506       463     3.46 %     29,403       155     2.11 %
Subordinated notes     34,567       285     3.30 %     34,451       291     3.38 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,103,210     $ 6,935     1.32 %   $ 1,871,195     $ 2,388     0.51 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     609,253               476,122          
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 287,434             $ 281,015          
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 22,557     2.86 %       $ 20,035     3.08 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           3.20 %           3.21 %
                         
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
                         
    For the Twelve Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,073,737     $ 94,264     4.55 %   $ 1,522,088     $ 71,645     4.71 %
Taxable investment securities     424,229       5,621     1.32 %     377,887       4,514     1.19 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     23,472       337     1.82 %     18,365       326     2.25 %
Fed funds sold & other     95,301       927     0.97 %     187,003       355     0.19 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     2,616,739     $ 101,149     3.87 %     2,105,343     $ 76,840     3.66 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     158,361               124,649          
                         
Total Assets   $ 2,775,100             $ 2,229,992          
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,335,271     $ 6,378     0.48 %   $ 1,145,636     $ 2,467     0.22 %
Other time deposits     451,013       3,505     0.78 %     306,600       2,951     0.96 %
Other borrowed money     74,379       2,160     2.90 %     29,479       785     2.66 %
Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurch.     45,314       1,197     2.64 %     29,831       649     2.18 %
Subordinated notes     34,524       1,122     3.25 %     14,777       490     3.32 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 1,940,501     $ 14,362     0.74 %   $ 1,526,323     $ 7,342     0.48 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     546,731               445,144          
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 287,868             $ 258,525          
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 86,787     3.13 %       $ 69,498     3.18 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           3.32 %           3.31 %
                         
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                                             
    QTD December 2022   QTD December 2021
    As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference
    $   Yield   $   Yield   $ Yield   $   Yield   $   Yield   $ Yield
Loans   27,302   4.75 %   26,628   4.63 %   674   0.12 %   21,008   4.56 %   20,585   4.47 %   423   0.09 %
Taxable investment securities   1,556   1.47 %   1,556   1.47 %   -   0.00 %   1,228   1.16 %   1,228   1.16 %   -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   108   1.92 %   108   1.92 %   -   0.00 %   74   2.05 %   74   2.05 %   -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   526   2.81 %   526   2.81 %   -   0.00 %   113   0.21 %   113   0.21 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   29,492   4.18 %   28,818   4.08 %   674   0.10 %   22,423   3.59 %   22,000   3.52 %   423   0.07 %
                                             
Savings deposits   3,427   0.98 %   3,427   0.98 %   -   0.00 %   767   0.24 %   767   0.24 %   -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   1,551   1.28 %   2,010   1.66 %   (459 ) -0.38 %   814   0.68 %   1,431   0.68 %   (617 ) 0.00 %
Other borrowed money   1,209   3.58 %   1,227   3.64 %   (18 ) -0.06 %   361   2.26 %   381   2.26 %   (20 ) 0.00 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase   463   3.46 %   463   3.46 %   -   0.00 %   155   2.11 %   155   2.11 %   -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   285   3.30 %   285   3.30 %   -   0.00 %   291   3.38 %   291   3.38 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   6,935   1.32 %   7,412   1.41 %   (477 ) -0.09 %   2,388   0.51 %   3,025   0.65 %   (637 ) -0.14 %
                                             
Interest/Dividend income/yield   29,492   4.18 %   28,818   4.08 %   674   0.10 %   22,423   3.59 %   22,000   3.52 %   423   0.07 %
Interest Expense / yield   6,935   1.32 %   7,412   1.41 %   (477 ) -0.09 %   2,388   0.51 %   3,025   0.65 %   (637 ) -0.14 %
Net Interest Spread   22,557   2.86 %   21,406   2.67 %   1,151   0.19 %   20,035   3.08 %   18,975   2.87 %   1,060   0.21 %
Net Interest Margin       3.20 %       3.03 %     0.17 %       3.21 %       3.04 %     0.17 %
                                             
    YTD December 2022   YTD December 2021
    As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference
    $   Yield   $   Yield   $ Yield   $   Yield   $   Yield   $ Yield
Loans   94,264   4.55 %   92,132   4.45 %   2,132   0.10 %   71,645   4.71 %   70,986   4.67 %   659   0.04 %
Taxable investment securities   5,621   1.32 %   5,621   1.32 %   -   0.00 %   4,514   1.19 %   4,514   1.19 %   -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   337   1.82 %   337   1.82 %   -   0.00 %   326   2.25 %   326   2.25 %   -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   927   0.97 %   927   0.97 %   -   0.00 %   355   0.19 %   355   0.19 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   101,149   3.87 %   99,017   3.79 %   2,132   0.08 %   76,840   3.66 %   76,181   3.63 %   659   0.03 %
                                             
Savings deposits   6,378   0.48 %   6,378   0.48 %   -   0.00 %   2,467   0.22 %   2,467   0.22 %   -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   3,505   0.78 %   5,822   1.29 %   (2,317 ) -0.51 %   2,951   0.96 %   3,588   1.17 %   (637 ) -0.21 %
Other borrowed money   2,160   2.90 %   2,241   3.01 %   (81 ) -0.11 %   785   2.66 %   641   2.17 %   144   0.49 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase   1,197   2.64 %   1,197   2.64 %   -   0.00 %   649   2.18 %   649   2.18 %   -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   1,122   3.25 %   1,122   3.25 %   -   0.00 %   490   3.32 %   490   3.32 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   14,362   0.74 %   16,760   0.86 %   (2,398 ) -0.12 %   7,342   0.48 %   7,835   0.51 %   (493 ) -0.03 %
                                             
Interest/Dividend income/yield   101,149   3.87 %   99,017   3.79 %   2,132   0.08 %   76,840   3.66 %   76,181   3.63 %   659   0.03 %
Interest Expense / yield   14,362   0.74 %   16,760   0.86 %   (2,398 ) -0.12 %   7,342   0.48 %   7,835   0.51 %   (493 ) -0.03 %
Net Interest Spread   86,787   3.13 %   82,257   2.93 %   4,530   0.20 %   69,498   3.18 %   68,346   3.12 %   1,152   0.06 %
Net Interest Margin       3.32 %       3.15 %     0.17 %       3.31 %       3.25 %     0.06 %


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
                 
    (in thousands of dollars)   (in thousands of dollars)
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net income as reported   $ 7,188     $ 7,683     $ 32,515     $ 23,495  
Acquisition expenses     2,019       1,192       2,511       3,859  
Tax effect on acquisition expenses     (386 )     (216 )     (445 )     (728 )
Net income excluding acquisition expenses and tax effect   $ 8,821     $ 8,659     $ 34,581     $ 26,626  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities     13,606,876       13,046,299       13,206,713       11,664,852  
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 0.65     $ 0.66     $ 2.62     $ 2.28  


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
                 
    Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Year to Date   Year to Date
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
                 
Shares Outstanding     13,608,422       13,066,233       13,608,422       13,066,233  
                 
Tangible Equity                
Equity   $ 298,140     $ 297,167     $ 298,140     $ 297,167  
Goodwill     86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434  
Other Intangible     9,327       4,433       9,327       4,433  
Comprehensive Adjustment*     -       -       38,233       3,184  
Tangible Equity   $ 202,455     $ 212,300     $ 240,688     $ 215,484  
Shares Outstanding     13,608       13,066       13,608       13,066  
Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 14.88     $ 16.25     $ 17.69     $ 16.49  
                 
    Actual Average   Regulatory Average
    Year to Date   Year to Date
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
                 
Net Income   $ 32,515     $ 23,495     $ 32,515     $ 23,495  
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted     2,066       3,131       2,066       3,131  
                 
Average Shares Outstanding     13,206,713       11,664,852       13,206,713       11,664,852  
                 
Average Tangible Equity                
Average Equity   $ 287,868     $ 258,525     $ 287,868     $ 258,525  
Average Goodwill     80,164       49,790       80,164       49,790  
Average Other Intangible     4,997       4,005       4,997       4,005  
Average Comprehensive Adjustment*     -       -       26,393       (1,280 )
Average Tangible Equity   $ 202,707     $ 204,730     $ 229,100     $ 203,450  
Average Shares Outstanding     13,207       11,665       13,207       11,665  
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 15.35     $ 17.55     $ 17.35     $ 17.44  
                 
Return on Average Tangible Equity     16.04 %     11.48 %     14.19 %     11.55 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition   17.06 %     13.01 %     15.09 %     13.09 %
                 
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.

 

   
Company Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Investor and Media Contact:
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2022 Full-Year Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


