COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Biotechnology Industry Veteran Robert F. Carey Joins Board of Directors as Lead Independent Director

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COUR Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immune-modifying nanoparticles designed to reprogram the immune system, today announced the appointment of Robert F. Carey to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Carey will serve as COUR’s Lead Independent Director.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Bob Carey to COUR’s board,” said John J. Puisis, Founder & CEO of COUR. “Bob’s decades-long career as a senior executive in successfully building and establishing value-creating companies such as Horizon Therapeutics and ACELYRIN, along with his extensive experience as a senior investment banking advisor to hundreds of biotechnology companies will be invaluable as COUR looks to accelerate multiple programs in the clinic, expand our institutional investor base and build out our management team and board of directors.”

Robert F. Carey previously served as President of ACELYRIN, INC. where he led the company in raising over $550 million in financings and identified, acquired and accelerated the development of a number of promising drug candidates. Prior to ACELYRIN, Mr. Carey served as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer for Horizon Therapeutics plc. Prior to his executive career, Bob served as Managing Director and Head of the healthcare investment banking group at JMP Securities LLC. Previously, Mr. Carey was a Managing Director in the healthcare groups at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Vector Securities International, Inc., and held roles at Shearson Lehman Hutton and Ernst & Whinney. Mr. Carey currently serves on the board of directors of Sangamo Therapeutics and Beyond Air, Inc and received his BBA in accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

“I have had the great fortune to be in a position to see and evaluate many technologies first-hand and comparatively COUR’s antigen-specific immune tolerance technology is one of the most innovative and promising platforms I have seen in recent years,” said Mr. Carey. “The ability to leverage the body’s own natural tolerance pathway without immune suppression and the versatility to address conditions associated with multiple antigens and diseases is a major breakthrough in the field, and COUR has been the only company to prove out its technology in human clinical efficacy trials. I look forward to working closely with John and the COUR team in positioning COUR for tremendous growth and success in the coming years.”

About COUR Pharmaceuticals

COUR Pharmaceuticals is developing first-in-class therapies designed to reprogram the immune system to achieve antigen-specific tolerance for immune-mediated disease. COUR's platform of immune-modifying nanoparticles focuses on treating the root cause of immune disease, unlike traditional approaches, which only minimize symptoms using toxic immune suppression. COUR's lead product for celiac disease, partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, is the first demonstration of induction of antigen-specific immune tolerance in any autoimmune disease. Data from clinical and preclinical settings demonstrate the potential opportunity for the COUR nanoparticle platform to address a wide range of immune and inflammatory conditions. The underlying technology was acquired from Northwestern University and draws from more than 30 years of research in immune tolerance. For more information, please visit www.courpharma.com .

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Brian C. Bock

Chief Financial Officer

bbock@courpharma.com