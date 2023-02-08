Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,640 in the last 365 days.

Assertio to Participate in the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that Dan Peisert, CEO, and Paul Schwichtenberg, CFO, will host investor meetings February 15, 2023 as part of the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, taking place virtually.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your SVB Securities representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Assertio Holdings, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. For more information regarding Assertio Holdings, go to: https://www.assertiotx.com/.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates
Austin, TX
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Assertio to Participate in the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.