R1 RCM & Cloudmed Ranked #1 by KLAS in Multiple Categories for 2023

Top rankings in Ambulatory RCM Services, Robotic Process Automation and Denials Management Services underscore expertise and ability to deliver complete range of flexible healthcare revenue cycle solutions

/EIN News/ -- MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced today that R1 and Cloudmed, an R1 company, were named highest performers in three categories of the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report . The premier rankings again validate R1’s commitment to solving the top revenue cycle challenges for healthcare systems across the full revenue cycle spectrum.



“Today’s healthcare industry is facing an unprecedented combination of challenges. We are honored to be recognized by KLAS as a leader during this critical time,” said Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of R1 RCM. “Continual labor shortages, shrinking margins and supply chain obstacles are dramatically impacting health systems’ financial outcomes as well as providers’ ability to deliver high-quality care. We are proud to offer a leading technology platform that supports the full spectrum of revenue cycle needs so that providers can focus on what they do best – taking care of patients.”

R1 Ranks #1 in KLAS for Ambulatory RCM Services

In 2023, KLAS named R1 as the market leader in Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services for the third consecutive year.

As the industry grapples with rising costs, labor shortages and economic uncertainties, R1’s proprietary technology and operational excellence optimize workflows by removing the in-house administrative burdens associated with billing, coding and claims. R1’s ambulatory solutions help hospital-led and independent physician groups in hospital and office-based care settings to improve their financial performance by reducing the cost to collect and increasing net patient service revenue.

Cloudmed Ranks #1 in KLAS for Denials Management Services

Additionally, Cloudmed, an R1 company, and a leader in Revenue Intelligence™ solutions for healthcare providers, has been named by KLAS as the market leader in Denials Management Services. This marks Cloudmed’s first win in the new Denials Management Services category.

With hospital denial rates now higher than ever, health systems today are overwhelmed with added administrative and regulatory work, impacting patients’ continuity of care. Cloudmed Denials Recovery combines denial experts and technology-enabled services to manage, prevent, and reverse claim denials while expediting reimbursement and delivering a better patient experience.

Cloudmed Ranks #1 in KLAS for Robotic Process Automation

Cloudmed was also named the market leader in Robotic Process Automation for the company’s third consecutive win in this category.

Automation services are growing in importance for health systems as labor shortages continue and organizations seek increased efficiency. With ready-to-configure and custom automation capabilities at over 85 hospital and health system clients, Cloudmed's Automation Suite is built and backed by revenue cycle experts, helping to automate complex and labor-intensive processes, while ensuring accuracy and compliance.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Cloudmed

Cloudmed, an R1 company, partners with over 3,100 healthcare providers in the United States and recovers over $2.5 billion of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. We are unique in our ability to utilize industry-leading expertise and the powerful CloudmedAI™ Platform to help providers boost productivity and increase revenue. Our solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified. To learn more, visit: cloudmed.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

