ClosedLoop Wins Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI for Second Consecutive Year

Ranked #1 by KLAS Research with highest customer satisfaction ratings.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClosedLoop, healthcare's data science platform, today announced that it has been named Best in KLAS for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence: Data Science Solutions for the second year in a row. With an overall performance score of 95.2 out of 100, ClosedLoop earned top honors in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.

Each year, the highly regarded insights firm KLAS Research interviews the customers of industry-leading vendors to rank organizations in multiple critical categories of product and service delivery. The vendor with the highest customer experience and satisfaction scores in their segment earns the coveted distinction of Best in KLAS.

For the second consecutive year, ClosedLoop scored an "A+" or "A" in each of the six evaluation categories: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. ClosedLoop scored 6.6 points higher than the category average of 88.6.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

Customers surveyed by KLAS expressed satisfaction with their relationship with ClosedLoop, with one VP-level executive saying, "ClosedLoop is just as invested in us as we are in them" (CMO, September 2022). Another executive noted, "We are identifying our highest-risk patients appropriately with the product's algorithms. That has driven down the total cost of care" (VP/Other Executive, September 2022).

Healthcare organizations rely on ClosedLoop's healthcare-specific platform and content library to accelerate and scale their AI/ML capabilities while minimizing deployment time and costs. With ClosedLoop, healthcare organizations can easily and quickly build and deploy predictive models to accurately identify which people are at highest risk of avoidable adverse outcomes; these capabilities enhance intervention and treatment plans of any clinical or population health program.

"ClosedLoop is incredibly honored to win Best in KLAS again this year," said Andrew Eye, CEO and Co-Founder of ClosedLoop. "We are fortunate to partner with health systems, payers, and value-based providers who are using data science to positively impact lives. Last year, our customers generated 2.2 million individual-level predictions each day. Our goal is to deliver exactly what healthcare organizations need to improve every single decision using explainable, AI-driven insights. Receiving consistently high ratings for our product and our people is validation that we're following through on that promise."

ABOUT CLOSEDLOOP

ClosedLoop is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions in 2022 and 2023, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit www.closedloop.ai to learn more.

ABOUT KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

Contact Information:

Sara Guappone

press@closedloop.ai



Related Images











Image 1





Best in KLAS: Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment