Catapult Learning Selected by Mississippi Department of Education to Provide Statewide Professional Development and Coaching Services

Multi-year contract delivers instructional mathematics training and support to K-12 public schools

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, announced its selection by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide professional development (PD) and coaching services for educators at K-12 schools to improve student outcomes. The four-year state contract includes an optional one-year renewal for a fifth year.



Working with Catapult Learning, MDE will provide 25 or more new instructional math coaches. The first group will serve educators at seven elementary and middle schools across the Jackson Public and Greenwood-Leflore Consolidated School Districts. MDE will include additional schools throughout the year.

“We applaud MDE’s vision and commitment to providing teachers the training needed to effectively manage their classrooms and give students the extra support in areas they need it most,” said Annette Charles, vice president of Catapult Learning. “We share MDE’s excitement in bringing Catapult Learning’s long-standing coaching program and professional development to their educators, and we look forward to our journey to improve student outcomes over the next four years.”

Catapult Learning’s math coaches are highly experienced, and will provide online, in-person, or job-embedded coaching, individualized plans of action, in-person modeling and co-teaching, classroom observations, lesson plan development, professional development, and summer enrichment for administrators.

“Catapult Learning is uniquely positioned to offer Mississippi’s teachers a comprehensive professional learning experience that is focused on evidence-based practices and backed by a team of highly skilled PD and coaching experts,” said Jessica Peterson, general manager of professional development services at Catapult Learning. “We understand the challenges facing educators today and our solutions empower teachers to enhance their learning and teaching capabilities.”

A mission-driven organization, Catapult Learning supports PD for more than 500 school districts annually nationwide, and engages in coaching partnerships that cover today’s most important education topics, including mathematics, literacy and The Science of Reading, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), inclusive practices, equity, social-emotional learning, and mental health.

Catapult Learning’s PD is both scalable and flexible, meeting the needs of schools and districts of any size with online, in-person, and job-embedded support. In addition to workshops and coaching, asynchronous learning is available via PDNow, the company’s online platform that enables teachers and leaders to access up to 200 hours of online workshops, just-in-time resources, and community interaction.

For more information on Catapult Learning’s PD offerings, visit catapultlearning.com/pd.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

