Protenus is Top Performing Solution in Two Segments Based on 2023 Best in KLAS Report

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus, the leading healthcare compliance analytics platform empowering healthcare to eliminate risk, received the highest overall performance score for both its patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions in the recently published 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. Privacy violations and clinical drug diversion create huge risks for hospitals' and health systems' reputations and finances and the safety of their patients, workforces, and communities at-large. KLAS' annual report, based on survey responses from hospital customers, grades vendors on their ability to consistently deliver guidance, analytics, and insight that helps their customers identify and prevent privacy data breaches and drug diversion.

According to KLAS CEO Adam Gale, "The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report."

Hospital stakeholder input offers commentary such as, "I tell folks to save themselves all the trouble by just starting with Protenus and getting on with things. Protenus will implement their software faster, better, sooner, and with a more robust interface than anyone else will. The competition has a heck (sic) of a long way to go to catch up to Protenus. Protenus is probably the best-kept secret. I can't say enough great things about Protenus. I really can't think of anything that they could do differently that would be better. I think Protenus is on the perfect track right now." - KLAS Survey Respondent, March 2022.

Protenus CEO and Co-Founder Nick Culbertson remarked, "Our AI-driven solutions help our customers take a preventive approach to patient privacy breaches and drug diversion, which is critical for mitigating risk. We are truly appreciative of the time our customers take to respond to KLAS inquiries, providing thoughtful feedback so we can continue to deliver high-quality support and offer leading solutions to top healthcare organizations nationwide. We are committed to our customer community and rely on their partnership and feedback as we work together to strengthen healthcare compliance and reduce risk within their organizations."

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider's voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. For more information on KLAS Research, visit www.klasresearch.com.

