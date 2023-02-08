Sysco Partners With Two Leading Universities to Accelerate Climate Innovation and Prepare the Next Generation of Sustainability and Supply Chain Leaders

Students at Arizona State University and Penn State University will develop solutions to reduce packaging and food waste

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, has launched its new ‘Recipe for Sustainability’ program. Through this program, Sysco will collaborate with top universities to explore innovations that will accelerate climate action and lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.



Students at Arizona State University and Pennsylvania State University will have the opportunity to solve real-world challenges and propose innovative, cost-effective solutions to reduce packaging and food waste and the use of plastic in takeout containers.

“Sysco is proud to partner with leading universities to help develop the next generation of sustainability leaders,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s SVP Corporate Affairs and Interim Chief Financial Officer. “We’re eager to see the bright ideas generated through these partnerships that will help address sustainability challenges faced by our industry, and ultimately reduce our impact on the planet.”

In 2021, Sysco set an industry-leading science-based climate goal to reduce its direct emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 27.5% by 2030. Sysco also committed to engaging supplier partners representing 67% of Scope 3 emissions to set their own science-based targets by 2026.

“The climate crisis is too big for any one company to tackle alone. By collaborating with our customers, our supplier partners and other innovators such as ASU and Penn State, we can drive real change across our industry,” explains Neil.

In addition to partnering with Penn State on sustainability innovations, Marie Robinson, Sysco’s EVP and Supply Chain Officer, was recently appointed to the Penn State Center for Supply Chain Research (CSCR®) Board of Advisors. The CSCR® Advisory Board members commit to a two-year appointment where they are active in CSCR®-sponsored programs and events and provide input and guidance for the center's strategic plan and forward-thinking initiatives, as well as approve faculty research affiliates and fellowships.

Learn more about how Sysco is tackling climate change on the Sustainability page of Sysco.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 colleagues, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media contact:

Shannon Mutschler

281-584-4059

Shannon.mutschler@sysco.com