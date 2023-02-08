89bio to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.



The webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

investors@89bio.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Barbiero

Real Chemistry

lbarbiero@realchemistry.com